Norris Harkness Haupt, Jr.
obituaries

Norris Harkness Haupt, Jr.

SALISBURY — Norris Harkness “Mike” Haupt Jr., of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024, at his favorite place on Twin Lakes in Salisbury at the age of 91 years. Mike was the son of Norris Harkness Haupt and Elizabeth “Sis” Haupt and older brother of Richard G. Haupt (wife Beatrice Haupt).

Mike was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1932. Mike completed high school at Summit High in Summit, New Jersey, and later had an honorable discharge (3 years of service) from the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in 1951.

Mike was married in Aug., 1957, to Elinor Meyer until her death in 2002. Mike leaves behind two sons, William and Richard from his longtime marriage of 44 years to Elinor who he met at grade school in Summit, New Jersey. His family grew when his sons married Alicia and Jodie and Mike held a special place in his heart for all his grandchildren; Brittany, Connor, Sonya and Parker.

Mike first worked at Thomas and Betts Co. for ten years before starting his next job where he became VP of Sales for Benfield Electric Supply. During his time at Benfield Electric, Mike made lifelong friends who would call and visit him right up until he passed. Mike was an instrument rated private pilot who flew often with Jack Benfield enjoying many business adventures. Mike used his pilot skills to support business sales growth and searching out new business ventures including starting several new Benfield Electric divisions: Power & Industrial Division and Technical Products Division. Mike was a forward thinker who knocked down barriers, developed advanced strategies for implementation with investments to stay ahead of the competition. He always said he was mentally thinking 24 hrs./day on how to improve business. Mike valued his employees and made sure performance was rewarded accordingly, knowing a business needs all levels to be successful. He believed in working hard and playing hard!

Mike was involved within his communities (Somers, N.Y., Salisbury, Conn., Casey Key Nokomis, Florida) where he put down roots early in his career. Mike loved his summer retreat at Twin Lakes in Salisbury, where he used his leadership skills to grow and protect the lake community and surrounding watershed. Mike was instrumental in the starting (early years) of the Twin Lakes Beach Club, served as President of the Twin Lakes Beach Club (2 years) while also living on the property with his first wife, Ellie. Mike was an early advocate for Twin Lakes watershed protection and maintaining a high-quality recreational use of the Twin Lakes area while serving as President of the Twin Lakes Association and being an active board member for over 40 years.

In his retirement, you might have caught a glimpse of Mike driving the big green weed harvester in the late 1980’s and later traveling up the lake shoreline for a sunset cocktail cruise in his white quiet boat (a launch called the Ripple). Mike‘s passions included: Gardening (asparagus), Chris Craft Wooden Boats, offshore sailing, and athletics: baseball pitcher – Summit High (1 no hitter), snow skiing at Mad River Glen and golfing. In Florida Mike enjoyed offshore fishing and contributed tirelessly to the Casey Key Association along with the growth of the Casey Key Public Library. After Ellie passed Mike remarried Barbara Deighton in Florida until her passing.

We will miss “Uncle Mike” greatly and we believe he has impacted us all in so many ways.

We thank Kerri Orce and his other caregivers for the loving care and support they gave to Mike and his family during his prolonged illness. A graveside memorial will be held at the Salisbury cemetery on Sept. 7, 2024, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Mike Haupt’s name to the Twin Lakes Association, PO Box 99 Salisbury, CT 06068: twinlakesorg.org/

obituaries

Latest News

Children gather to learn about wildlife

Children gather to learn about wildlife

Colleen Harrak from the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of youngsters to Opal, a hognose snake, at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, Aug. 17.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Collen Harrak of the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of young readers to Tippy the Toad to start a program about wildlife in Northwest Connecticut Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17 at the Scoville Memorial Library.

“Tippy does have warts,” Harrak said. “But she can’t give them to you.”

Keep ReadingShow less
nature

Kent cornhole tourney

Kent cornhole tourney
Lans Christensen

A cornhole tournament was added to Friday’s popular Kent Farmers Market on Aug. 16. Everyone was welcome, and singles, doubles, and three age groups were all playing for prizes.


Keep ReadingShow less

Student project highlights NWCT’s overlooked history

Student project highlights NWCT’s overlooked history

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s Early College Experience U.S. History course, led by history teacher Peter Vermilyea, keeps rich local history alive.

Vermilyea, who is entering his 30th year at HVRHS, emphasized the importance of uncovering local history, specifically engaging students in doing so. In 2017, this goal of his was made easy.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

After fire, efforts continue to rebuild Kemmerer farm

After fire, efforts continue to rebuild Kemmerer farm

John Kemmerer with the new truck from L.A. Motors in Waterbury, Conn.

Dani Nicholson

STANFORDVILLE, N.Y. — Though the smoke has finally settled at the Kemmerer’s farm, fundraising efforts have not slowed. The community’s joint fundraising efforts have brought in almost $100,000 to support as the family rebuilds.

L.A. Motors in Waterbury, Conn., quickly recognized the importance of the farm having a flatbed truck in order for the business to stay afloat. L.A. Motors was able to provide the Kemmerers with a used truck. With the funds from the GoFundMe, John Kemmerer has also been able to purchase several vital pieces of used farming equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
community