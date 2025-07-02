book talk

Drawn together: Secrets of the design world

The patio at Troutbeck in Amenia under the stately sycamores proved to be the perfect setting in which to introduce a new book with moderator David Graver, left, and local authors Britt and Damian Zunino.

Leila Hawken

An appreciative audience gathered on the patio at the architecturally and historically significant Troutbeck Conference Center on Friday, June 27, to hear a guided panel discussion of the newly published book, “Drawn Together: Studio DB: Architecture and Interiors.”

The permanence of the setting within Troutbeck’s stone exterior wall and patio under ancient sycamores provided a setting for an intimate discussion of architecture, design and the creative process.

Moderator and design tracker David Graver, Chief of “Surface Magazine,” guided the discussion to probe the design philosophy and creative collaborative process that leads to successful spaces at the hands of local authors Britt (design expert) and Damian (architect) Zunino. They live with their four children not far from Troutbeck.

Having built their Amenia home ten years ago, Britt said that in addition to being neighbors to Troutbeck, they are also members. They also enjoy being active with the Wassaic Project.

“The Troutbeck community is amazing,” Damian said, “so many creative people, artisans and collaborators.” Those three themes were prominent during their conversation with the moderator.

“The book is a record of the body of our work,” Britt said. “We spoke of collaboration.”

“Every project is specific to our clients,” Damian said. “We want to tell their stories. Narrative is important.”

Turning to Studio DB itself with Graver’s question about role division, Britt replied that it is a dialogue — a push and pull — but that she and Damian respect each other.

“The melding of ideas makes the project stronger,” Damian added.

Both agreed that working together for the last 18 years has been rewarding.

Asked about creative conflicts, Britt explained that the two debate and compromise. Together, they have figured out what is really important.

Britt replied that they are always seeking inspiration, sometimes finding it in quiet places. Damian added that just being in Amenia gives them time to think through ideas.

Recent Studio DB projects have been completed in Texas and California. The two are about to begin work on two townhouses in Brooklyn Heights. Britt described her current interest in design of wallpaper and murals.

Their design process involves all-important collaboration and gaining an understanding of the client by communicating at length.

“It’s a large community of collaborations that are part of the design process,” Damian said, emphasizing the team aspect.

The first project ever done years ago by Britt and Damian was to design a pet store.

“We had zero budget,” Britt recalled. They designed and executed the cabinetry, although neither of them possesses that skill.

“It was the cutest pet store,” Britt added.

“If we’ve never done it before, there is the exciting challenge,” Damian said. “Drawn Together: Studio DB: Architecture and Interiors” is available at Oblong Books in Millerton.

