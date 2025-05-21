Partners in life and literature

The Northwest Hills Council of Governments has been working for more than a year to create a regional resource authority using the Torrington Transfer Station as a central hub for hauling. This public option was approved by MIRA-DA with a non-binding agreement in February 2025 and NHCOG expected to take over the facility by June 30, 2025.



The expense to MIRA-DA over the next two years for the public option was estimated by its board members at $2.9 million.



Days before a scheduled public hearing May 19 in Torrington to finalize the formation of the Northwest Regional Resource Authority, MIRA-DA accepted an offer from USA and entered into a term sheet for the private company to purchase the transfer station.



During public comment of the May 14 board meeting, numerous leaders from the Northwest Corner urged MIRA-DA to reconsider the private sale.



Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone spoke of the risks that exist when municipalities lose local control. “We have every confidence that the public option is the most responsible way to control costs.” She continued, “We stand at the ready to proceed with the establishment of this regional waste authority.”



Sharon First Selectman Casey Flanagan said, “The short-term financial implication for MDA may be unbalanced in the two proposals, but the public option will ensure price stability for the Northwest Corner towns for many years.” He said the private sale to USA would likely eliminate any hope for a public option in the future. “I can’t see another facility being permitted and we would be beholden to whoever the incumbent is.”



"This whole process has been extremely discouraging," said Salisbury First Selectman Curtis Rand. "I thought that the money partly came from us as 30- and 40-year members of MIRA, from our taxpayers. It's not from the state as far as I know."

“Maintaining the status quo in Torrington with the transfer station is the way to go,” as evidenced by the unified voice of leaders in the region, said North Canaan First Selectman Brian Ohler. “If [USA is] given the chance to purchase that Torrington Transfer Station, they now own the entire trash cycle from residential pick, commercial pickup, streetside pickup to the hauling and now owning the transfer station.”



Falls Village First Selectman Dave Barger echoed the sentiments of his colleagues and emphasized the importance of public oversight. “I am concerned about the accountability and transparency and I think a public option keeps that alive.”



In support of the sale, Todd Arcelaschi, mayor of Winchester, explained his town opted out of the regional effort earlier this year in an effort to “blaze our path forward with municipal solid waste disposal.” He said the public option has gotten more expensive every year, from $86 per ton in 2019 to $130 per ton in 2025. “These costs are back breaking,” he said. “We need to keep those fees reasonable.”



Edward Spinella, attorney representing USA, said, “MIRA Dissolution Authority is to do two things: Have an orderly transition of the transfer station and, two, preserve assets and reserves. Our proposal does both of those things.”



Spinella continued, “This MIRA Dissolution Authority is not a regulator. It’s not for you to decide whether or not USA or any other company has too much market control.”



Following public comment, MIRA-DA board members entered into a nearly four-hour executive session. The board unanimously accepted the term sheet from USA.



Board member Michael Looney said, “This decision today is a difficult one given the many different interests that this board needs to balance.”



He said MIRA-DA requires the funds from the sale to “pay toward ameliorating our longstanding environmental impacts from our legacy of solid waste management.”



“We do need to recognize the fiscal and environmental benefits of having a larger amount of funds in the MDA reserve fund,” Looney said.



In its decision, MIRA-DA approved up to $50,000 to reimburse NHCOG for its legal fees accrued while developing the previous agreement.



Despite the setback, the City of Torrington held its public hearing for the formation of the Northwest Regional Resource Authority on May 19.



At the hearing, Raymond Drew, director of public works for Torrington, stated that establishing the NRRA offers long-term benefits for both the City and the broader region. He emphasized that it remains a worthwhile initiative, even though the City will not own any of the facilities.



In a follow up conversation May 21, Ohler said he is still in favor of a public option and NHCOG is planning a special meeting to discuss what comes next.

