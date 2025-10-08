book talk

Sustainable construction turns forest to frame

Author Brian Donahue, right, was in conversation with Mike Zarfos Oct. 5 during the Haystack Book Festival in Norfolk.

Patrick L. Sullivan

NORFOLK —Brian Donahue and his wife built a house in rural Gill, Massachusetts using wood from their own land and local artisans, loggers and foresters.

From this experience Donahue wrote a book, “Slow Wood: Greener Building from Local Forests.”

Donahue was interviewed by Great Mountain Forest executive director Mike Zarfos at the Norfolk Library Sunday, Oct. 5, as part of the Haystack Book Festival.

Donahue is professor emeritus of American Environmental Studies at Brandeis University.

Zarfos started by asking why he left the Boston area.

“The plan was always to leave,” he said, adding that it took a lot longer than he anticipated.

“It was a series of five-year plans.”

The Donahues, with some friends, chipped in and bought a substantial property in Gill, of which 50 acres of grassland is devoted to beef cattle and produce.

The friends took over the existing farmhouse and the Donahues started from scratch.

The goal (and end result) was a timber frame house made from the trees on the property.

Freely acknowledging he is not a forester nor a carpenter, Donahue said he relied on local talent to decide which trees to cut and how to cut them.

Everything that could be done locally was done locally. Donahue described a chain of loggers, carpenters, sawmill operators and assorted artisans who had a hand in the building of the house.

This was by design as well.

Donahue said that by following his path, development in New England can proceed in a way that is ecologically responsible and that provides employment.

“If you have the resources,” he added.

Donahue talked about “ecological forestry.”

“It’s the current term of art,” he said. The idea is that as trees are cut, the primary consideration is the ecological value of the activity, not the bottom line financially.

So while the white pine on the property was more valuable, other less prized species such as hemlock were excellent for building purposes.

“So we sold the pine.”

There are drawbacks to this approach to forest management and home building, he said. On the forestry side, the total amount of product is not as large, and the returns don’t come in as fast.

And on the building side, it is more expensive than using lumber trucked in from Canada or the southeastern U.S.

But if someone wants to be a good steward of the forest, then it is a way to get things done, slowly, on a small scale, while protecting the environment and helping the local economy.

Latest News

Rhys V. Bowen

Rhys V. Bowen

LAKEVILLE — Rhys V. Bowen, 65, of Foxboro, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Sept. 15, 2025. Rhys was born in Sharon, Connecticut, on April 9, 1960 to Anne H. Bowen and the late John G. Bowen. His brother, David, died in 1979.

Rhys grew up at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, where his father taught English. Attending Hotchkiss, Rhys excelled in academics and played soccer, basketball, and baseball. During these years, he also learned the challenges and joys of running, and continued to run at least 50 miles a week, until the day he died.

Kelsey K. Horton

Kelsey K. Horton

LAKEVILLE — Kelsey K. Horton, 43, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, Connecticut, following a courageous battle with cancer. Kelsey worked as a certified nursing assistant and administrative assistant at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, from 1999 until 2024, where she was a very respected and loved member of their nursing and administrative staff.

Born Oct. 4, 1981, in Sharon, she was the daughter of W. Craig Kellogg of Southern Pines, North Carolina, and JoAnne (Lukens) Tuncy and her husband Donald of Millerton, New York. Kelsey graduated with the class of 1999 from Webutuck High School in Amenia and from BOCES in 1999 with a certificate from the CNA program as well. She was a longtime member of the Lakeville United Methodist Church in Lakeville. On Oct. 11, 2003, in Poughkeepsie, New York, she married James Horton. Jimmy survives at home in Lakeville. Kelsey loved camping every summer at Waubeeka Family Campground in Copake, and she volunteered as a cheer coach for A.R.C. Cheerleading for many years. Kelsey also enjoyed hiking and gardening in her spare time and spending time with her loving family and many dear friends.

Eliot Warren Brown

Eliot Warren Brown

SHARON — On Sept. 27, Eliot Warren Brown was shot and killed at age 47 at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana, in a random act of violence by a young man in need of mental health services. Eliot was born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, and attended Indian Mountain School and Concord Academy in Massachusetts. He graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He and his wife Brooke moved to New Orleans to answer the call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and fell in love with the city.

In addition to his wife Brooke, Eliot leaves behind his parents Malcolm and Louise Brown, his sisters Lucia (Thaddeus) and Carla (Ruairi), three nephews, and extended family and friends spread far and wide.

Randall Osolin

Randall Osolin

SHARON — Randall “Randy” Osolin passed away on Sept. 25, 2025, at the age of 74. He was born on Feb. 6, 1951, in Sharon, Connecticut to the late Ramon (Sonny) and Barbara (Sandmeyer) Osolin.

He was a dedicated social worker, a natural athlete, a gentle friend of animals, an abiding parish verger, an inveterate reader, and an estimable friend and neighbor. He was a kind-hearted person whose greatest joy was in helping someone in need and sharing his time with his family and good friends.

