Paul Hawken on ‘Carbon’ at AMP

Author Paul Hawken speaks with American Mural Project founder

Ellen Griesedieck about his latest book, “Carbon: The Book of Life.”

Brian Gersten
book talk

Paul Hawken on ‘Carbon’ at AMP

On Saturday, May 31, the American Mural Project in Winsted, Connecticut hosted renowned environmentalist and best-selling author Paul Hawken for a free talk and book signing centered around his latest release, “Carbon: The Book of Life.” AMP founder, Ellen Griesedieck moderated the discussion, which drew a crowd of environmentally conscious attendees from across the region.

“We have made carbon the culprit,” Hawken said. Though, with his newest book, Hawken hopes readers “fall in love with who we are, where we are, and how much we are intricately, beautifully, exquisitely interconnected with the living world, as opposed to seeing it as something that you have to fix.”

Hawken, a pioneering voice in the global climate conversation, is widely known for his influential works “Drawdown” and “Regeneration.” In “Carbon,” he offers a poetic and profound exploration of the elemental force that binds all life on Earth. Moving beyond the typical doom-and-gloom framing of climate issues, Hawken reframes carbon not as an enemy but as the central thread of existence — present in every living being, tree, breath, and story. The book thus proposes a renewed relationship with our natural world.

Brian Gersten

During his talk, Hawken emphasized that climate solutions must be rooted not in fear, but in reverence and wonder. Hawken did not shy away from discussing our current environmental predicament with the audience in attendance. “The climate movement has failed,” he said. “It really has failed because [it] ignores the innate qualities of human beings and children that want to reimagine who they are, where they are, and how they create more life on Earth.” According to Hawken, “regeneration is the only path forward for the Earth.”

The American Mural Project, home to the largest indoor collaborative artwork in the world, provided a fitting venue for an event focused on collective action and environmental imagination. Find Hawken’s book at Oblongbooks.com.

book talk

Latest News

HVRHS Today - June 2025

HVRHS Today - June 2025

Download directly

Angela Derrico Carabine

Angela Derrico Carabine

SHARON — Angela Derrick Carabine, 74, died May 16, 2025, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was the wife of Michael Carabine and mother of Caitlin Carabine McLean.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Katri (St Bernards Church) Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found on the website of the Kenny Funeral home kennyfuneralhomes.com.

Revisiting ‘The Killing Fields’ with Sam Waterston

Revisiting ‘The Killing Fields’ with Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston

Jennifer Almquist

On June 7 at 3 p.m., the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington will host a benefit screening of “The Killing Fields,” Roland Joffé’s 1984 drama about the Khmer Rouge and the two journalists, Cambodian Dith Pran and New York Times correspondent Sydney Schanberg, whose story carried the weight of a nation’s tragedy.

The film, which earned three Academy Awards and seven nominations — including one for Best Actor for Sam Waterston — will be followed by a rare conversation between Waterston and his longtime collaborator and acclaimed television and theater director Matthew Penn.

Keep ReadingShow less
film screening

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

Scott Reinhard, graphic designer, cartographer, former Graphics Editor at the New York Times, took time out from setting up his show “Here, Here, Here, Here- Maps as Art” to explain his process of working.Here he explains one of the “Heres”, the Hunt Library’s location on earth (the orange dot below his hand).

obin Roraback

Map lovers know that as well as providing the vital functions of location and guidance, maps can also be works of art.With an exhibition titled “Here, Here, Here, Here — Maps as Art,” Scott Reinhard, graphic designer and cartographer, shows this to be true. The exhibition opens on June 7 at the David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St., Falls Village, and will be the first solo exhibition for Reinhard.

Reinhard explained how he came to be a mapmaker. “Mapping as a part of my career was somewhat unexpected.I took an introduction to geographic information systems (GIS), the technological side of mapmaking, when I was in graduate school for graphic design at North Carolina State.GIS opened up a whole new world, new tools, and data as a medium to play with.”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit