The Dogist: Understanding human-canine bonds

Elias Weiss Friedman, aka The Dogist, photographing adoptable pup Petunia from the Little Guild at Troutbeck.

Leila Hawken

Elias Weiss Friedman, acclaimed canine photographer and creator of "The Dogist," brought heart and humor to Troutbeck's Luminary Series in Amenia, sharing stories that celebrated the enduring bond between humans and their dogs.

The event, held Sunday, Aug. 24, was paired with The Little Guild of Cornwall, giving attendees the chance to meet and greet a small selection of dogs available for adoption. Friedman is passionate about organizations that advocate for canine welfare and service training, making The Little Guild a natural partner for the event.

A best-selling author, Friedman brought along his latest book, “This Dog Will Change Your Life,” that was greeted with brisk sales and the chance to obtain a signed copy. His Instagram postings have amassed a loyal following of more than 11 million and growing. To date, he has photographed more than 50,000 dogs.

“Dogs complete every aspect of human life,” said Charlie Champalimaud, Troutbeck owner, who served as interviewer for the event. “I just love dogs, and I’m very excited to see people come together,” she added. Her own family dog, Rocky, accompanied her and charmed the audience with exemplary behavior.

“I’ve been following you for years,” said Priscilla McCord of Lakeville, speaking with Friedman before the event began. McCord also serves as a board member at The Little Guild.

“You are an artist and storyteller,” said Champalimaud, introducing Friedman to the audience of more than 100 dog lovers gathered in Troutbeck’s pole barn.

Elias Weiss Friedman signing books after his talk.Leila Hawken

Friedman said he has been developing The Dogist concept and brand for the past 11 years.

“I had an understanding of the cultural phenomenon of dogs,” he said. “Dogs are a source of joy. I wanted to write about that,” he added, noting that dogs are also hilarious.

“I was a shy kid with a dog,” Friedman recalled. “Dogs are generous with their eye contact.”

“I’ve moved the needle a bit in how we appreciate our dogs,” he said of his role as The Dogist. Over the years, his work has included helping dogs find homes or receive service dog training.

Asked about recent advances in artificial intelligence in learning to communicate with animals — particularly current research into communicating with whales — Friedman noted that we already communicate with dogs, though often through our own ego. “There is no shortage of communication,” he said.

He added that some dog owners might not want to know their dogs’ honest opinions about their circumstances or lifestyles.

Looking ahead, Friedman will be international in scope, exploring how different cultures view their relationships with dogs. He expects to find meaningful differences and insights across borders.

Next in the Luminary series at Troutbeck will be a talk by Mark Ronson on Sunday, Sept. 7. He will speak about his book, “Night People,” pairing the talk with a DJ session. For more information, go to www.troutbeck.com.

