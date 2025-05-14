Surviving Wall Street: Scott Bok on power, protest, and collapse

Latest News
Sunset gazing on Tory Hill
Anna Amachowski and Steve Wilcox of Canaan enjoyed the sunset and some grilled chicken from the top of Tory Hill outside Sharon on Thursday, May 1. They were welcoming in the warm breezes of spring with some fishing and some ridgeline views at the end of a warm evening.
Amachowski and Wilcox's dog, Chuy, enjoyed a soft spot of cool grass and the view over the ridge.Photo by Nathan Miller
Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honor Michael R. Tesoro M.D. (May 20, 1941-—Dec. 25, 2024) whose vibrant spirit touched so many. We will gather on May 17 at 11:30 a.,m. at Trinity Lime Rock to remember Michael’s life with love and laughter.
A light fare reception to immediately follow at the church’s Walker Hall.
Trinity Lime Rock, 484 Lime Rock Rd., Lakeville. In lieu of flowers please direct donations to: Malta House of Care, Inc.,136 Farmington Avenue,Hartford, CT 06105 www.maltahouseofcare.org
Keith Raven Johnson
SHARON — Keith Raven Johnson, a long-time resident of Sharon, died on April 26, 2025, a month after his 90th birthday, at Geer Rehabilitation and Long -Term Care facility in Canaan.
He was born on March 21, 1935, in Ithaca, New York, the son of John Raven Johnson and Hope Anderson Johnson.
Keith was a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy and Cornell University where he was editor-in-chief of the Cornell Daily Sun and a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
After serving his active duty in the New York National Guard, he joined the New York Herald Tribune as a reporter in 1957. Four years later he moved to Time magazine where he served as a writer and editor in New York and as a correspondent based in Los Angeles, Washington, Paris and London, with temporary assignments in Africa, Germany, and Vietnam. He was executive editor of Money magazine and later of Discover magazine. He retired as a member of the board of editors of Fortune magazine in 1993.
Before his retirement, Keith served on the vestry at St. Thomas Church Fifth Avenue in New York City where he was also chair of the Choir School. He later became a member of the Lime Rock Episcopal Church.
After retirement, Keith served on the executive committee of the Lakeville Journal where he also contributed a column called “Cars” reflecting a life-long interest in performance automobiles. He also served as a trustee and treasurer of the Hotchkiss Library in Sharon and was on the board of the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut. He was a member of the Cornell University Council and at one time chaired the Advisory Council of the College of Arts and Sciences at Cornell.
Keith is survived by his brother, Leonard Johnson, and his wife, Patricia, his son, Stephen Main, his niece, Paige Johnson Roth, his nephew, Keith Raven Johnson II, and his niece, Heide Novado Johnson. He was predeceased by his parents and his nephew, Eric Anderson Johnson.
Donations may be made in Keith’s memory to ACLU of Connecticut, 765 Asylum Avenue, Hartford CT 06015, or Keith Johnson ’52 and Leonard Johnson ’56 Scholarship Fund, Phillips Exeter Academy, 20 Main Street, Exeter NH 03833.
A celebration of Keith’s life will be held on Saturday, July 12 at 11 am at the Lime Rock Episcopal Church, followed by a reception in the parish hall.
Sue Ann Miller Plain
NORTH CANAAN — Sue Ann Miller Plain, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, passed away on May 4, 2025, after a courageous battle with ALS. Sue Ann faced her illness with incredible strength, grace, and determination, never losing her spirit or her love for those around her.
Sue Ann was born on April 21, 1957, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She lived in North Canaan for 50 years where she built lasting friendships and began a life rooted in community and family.
She was the cherished wife of David W. Plain and devoted mother to Dara Robinson and Shanna Robinson, as well as loving stepmother to Felicia Plain and David K Plain. She was the proud and adoring grandmother to seven grandchildren, Collin Thyberg, Kartel Henry, Owen Henry, Rustin DeJesus, Colter DeJesus, Chayton Pastre and Brynn Pastre who were the light of her life and whom she loved more than anything in the world.
Born to Grace and Robert Miller, Sue Ann was raised with strong family values and a generous spirit. She was predeceased by her father, Robert, in 2008, and is survived by her mother, Grace Miller, and her two brothers, Robert and Rick Miller.
Sue Ann found great joy and purpose in community service, particularly through her involvement with the Women’s Auxiliary at the Couch Pipa V.F.W. Her dedication, warmth, and vibrant presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Sue Ann’s life was defined by love—love for her family, her community, and the many friends she gathered along the way. Though ALS took her from us too soon, Sue Ann’s strength in the face of adversity and the love she gave so freely will never be forgotten.
Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Service details will be shared by the family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sue Ann’s memory to the North Canaan V.F.W.,104 S. Canaan Rd, North Canaan, CT 06018, a cause close to her heart.