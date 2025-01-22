north canaan elementary school

North Canaan Elementary School releases honor roll

NORTH CANAAN — Principal Beth Johnson has announced the honor roll for the first trimester of the 2024-25 school year at North Canaan Elementary School:


Honors Grade 5

Kane Ackerman

Dakota Bergin

Kylie Kayser

Brooke Stevens

Leia Wohlfert


High Honors Grade 5

Charlotte Finney

Ella Joseph

Elijah McClelland

Jackson Odell

Myles Shippa

Ellia Wagner

Bowen Wilson


Highest Honors Grade 5

Charlene Crane

Bailey King


Honors Grade 6

Jasey Cooper

Dontae Duprey

Christopher Johnson

Anthony LaFreniere

Nikola Trotta

Brayden Zinke


High Honors Grade 6

Toni Bascetta

Milo Ellison

Zander Gwinn

Ronin Hinman

Bentley King

Harper Lemon

Stella Richard


Highest Honors Grade 6

Finley Lemon

Grady Morey

Rylan Soule


Honors Grade 7

Marrisa Christiansen

Sergio Cruz Rodriguez

Jheric Espinoza Romero

Marius Flunory

Brayden Foley

Jackson Holst-Grubbe

Brayden Meach

Victor Valencia Sandoval


High Honors Grade 7

Greyson Brooks

Rayna Doyen

Paige Holst-Grubbe

Taylen Leonard

Henry Perotti

Isabella Portillo

Eden Rost


Highest Honors Grade 7

Sarah Devino


Honors Grade 8

Jessica Davis

Ciri Dean

Destini Dingee

Lainey Diorio

Riley LaPlante

Tyler LaPlante

Violeta Londono

Roshwen Rivas

Justin Sorrell

Abigail Veilleux


High Honors Grade 8

Maria Arango Agudelo

Lyla Diorio

Carter Finney

Aubrey Funk

Sophia Funk

Katelyn Holst-Grubbe

Ava Humes

Sofia Paz-Cortez

Olivia Simonds

Scarlett Visconti


Highest Honors Grade 8

Elexis Petkovich

north canaan elementary school

Latest News

Emily Arel surpasses 2,000 varsity points

Emily Arel surpasses 2,000 varsity points

WINSTED — Gilbert guard Emily Arel became the second player in Berkshire League history to reach the 2K mark last week.

Arel achieved the feat during the second quarter of the Jan. 21 game against Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Kent girls hockey falls 8-1 to Loomis Chaffee

Kent girls hockey falls 8-1 to Loomis Chaffee

Kent School girls ice hockey hosted Loomis Chaffee Jan. 15.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Kent School girls varsity hockey hosted Loomis Chaffee Jan. 15 at Nadal Hockey Rink.

The game promised to be a testing challenge for Kent as Loomis arrived with a 9-1 season record. From the first face off, Loomis showed their strength and control, keeping the puck at the Kent end of the ice.

Keep ReadingShow less
hockey

Mohawk hosts varsity ski teams

Mohawk hosts varsity ski teams

Mohawk Mountain Ski Area hosted more than 60 high school skiers for the BHSL varsity meet Jan. 15.

Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Skiers from the the six schools comprising the Berkshire Hills Ski League hit the slopes on the chilly afternoon of Jan. 15 for the first race of the 2025 season.

Despite thin natural snow cover, Mohawk Mountain Ski Area’s state of the art snowmaking system ensured the skiers had great conditions to lay giant slalom turns down the mountain’s northern flank.

Keep ReadingShow less
skiing