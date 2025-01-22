North Canaan Elementary School releases honor roll

Arel became the leading scoring in Gilbert School history after passing Ellen Geraghty (1,806 points, set in 1998) earlier in the season. A few games later she passed Tracy Stolle’s record of 1,924 points, set in 1995 at Wamogo High School, which was the previous BL record for girls basketball scoring.

The only BL record left for Arel to beat was set by Dave Vigeant of Litchfield High School in 1979. Vigeant completed his high school career with 2,149 points. Arel and Vigeant are the only two BL players to score more than 2,000 varsity points.

After the Jan. 21 game, Arel’s total sat at 2,020 points. There are nine regular season games remaining in her senior year before postseason play begins.