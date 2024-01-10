taxes

North Canaan proposes restructuring Region One tax assessments

NORTH CANAAN — The per-pupil tax basis in the Region One school district has been in place for roughly 90 years.

North Canaan sends the most students to Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) and, under the current model, pays the most of the six towns in the district.

Frustrated with ever increasing education expenses, North Canaan residents have sought to redesign the tax assessment model within the school district.

At a meeting of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) on Jan. 3, there was a discussion on restructuring the assessment model to be based on each town’s grand list as opposed to total students.

“What that means for North Canaan is about a seven to eight mill [rate] reduction,” said First Selectman Brian Ohler. “What it means for Salisbury, Sharon, Kent — the more affluent towns, towns that may be able to absorb it a little better than we can — it’s a nominal increase of .5 mills, half a mill, or one mill.”

To accomplish this change, all six towns must agree to the restructure. Ohler said as of Jan. 3, the towns are split on the issue, and he was optimistic that new leaders in the district may get on board.

“From what we’ve heard, there are a few towns right now that are accepting of it because it’s going to benefit them as well,” said Ohler. “It’s 50/50 right now and I believe others are close to accepting it.”

BOS plans to speak with each town’s leaders one-on-one in the coming months. If all six towns agree, the proposal will be brought to the state legislature for approval.

In an effort to improve permitting in town, “Make it happen Mondays” will begin at North Canaan Town Hall later in January. The goal of the initiative is to have all necessary town personnel present in the same building at the same time.

“Starting Monday the 22nd, we’re going to have zoning enforcement official, the building department, fire marshal’s office, and Torrington Area Health all here from 8 to 11 [a.m.],” said Ohler. “All the main players and stakeholders are going to be in here... so we’ll get your answers, get the permits signed off, and everyone’s on their way to complete their projects.”

Additionally, Ohler said he would be in Town Hall as early as 5 a.m. on Mondays.

The transfer station began the new year with a redesign of its layout. There is a new spot to place mattresses, electronics, donations and appliances. Directional signs have been placed to guide visitors. Each car entering the transfer station is required to have a permit sticker.

BOS discussed improving cell phone coverage on Canaan Valley Road. Plans to install a new cell tower were discussed. Potential sites will be reviewed by BOS with more information to come.

