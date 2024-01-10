North Canaan proposes restructuring Region One tax assessments

Latest News
KENT — The state of the world may be parlous, the geopolitical universe spinning out of control, but Kent business leaders refuse to let divisiveness trickle down into their community.
The Chamber of Commerce has launched a campaign to knit together the frayed edges of communal cooperation and to bring the town together.
Ellen Corsell, vice president of the Chamber, explained this week that she had perceived that Kent, which once boasted a vibrant and close-knit business community, was becoming fragmented, with an aura of distrust among its people.
Although retired from her own business, Heron Gallery, Corsell viewed the situation with dismay and decided to rejoin the Chamber membership. “The world has become so divided,” she said. “There is so much animosity and distrust. We can’t do anything at the global level, but we can work in our own town. So, we developed the idea CommUNITY, of creating events in the town that will bring people together.”
The first flowerings of the effort bloomed almost immediately in the form of a convivial Quiz Night, which was followed by December’s wildly successful holiday celebration that engaged the entire business community.
“The Parade of Lights is always wonderful,” Corsell said, “but this year it was bigger than ever. All of the businesses stayed open late and there were tons of people in the street.”
The spirit permeated the community with nonprofits and businesses alike cooperating to turn Main Street into a welcoming wonderland.
“Lara Hanson contacted me and said, ‘Let’s light up St. Andrew’s,’” recounted Corsell. “In just a few days we raised $2,000 to make it happen. Everyone said, ‘Just do it’ and we had donations that ranged from $25 to $500. There was this sense of people coming together to make this wonderful feeling on the street. It was just joyful.”
An influx of new businesses has added to the sense of vibrancy this year, including the opening of 45 on Main, a coffee and chocolate shop. Co-owner Gary Kidd bathes his business in color, changing the decor with each passing holiday.
“Look at this,” said Corsell, waving a hand at the colorful Christmas decor and indicating the vault in one side of the converted building, where Santa Claus took up residence on several occasions during the Christmas season. Outside, the Grinch held court, his lurid green face luring visitors to the Christmas Wonderland inside.
But perhaps the most surprising — and charming — result of Kidd’s imagination were the disco-type lights he installed in the spacious bathroom. He whipped out his phone and called up a video of children dancing in the bathroom to piped-in music.
“I want to make coming here like kids coming into a candy store for my customers,” said Kidd, who will soon transform the decorations for Valentine’s Day.
“We’re flourishing when so many towns in Connecticut are not,” said Corsell. Indeed, in December, Kent was highlighted as the final town in a six-part series by Laura Benys in Connecticut Magazine. She extolled all the diverse, upscale businesses in town that draw weekend crowds from metropolitan regions.
That does not mean that the business community is resting on its laurels, however. The Chamber is already planning its next event, a Robbie Burn’s Night at the Community Hall on Jan. 27. Kidd, a Glaswegian, brings his familiarity with Scottish society to the event, and community members are pitching in to make the evening festive and diverse.
Kidd said the evening’s entertainment is still developing, but could include a bagpiper, instruction in ceilidh dancing, a tasting of Scottish liquors, a reading of Burns’ poems, and a Scottish dinner with — hang on, folks — haggis!
“The piper would pipe in the haggis,” Kidd said. “I’ve asked the House of Books [people] to read Burns’ original poems and Ira Shapiro of Kent Wine and Spirits will do the tasting.
Other townspeople are already indicating their willingness to participate in making the event a bright spot in a dark January night.
“The people are the bread and butter of the town,” said Corsell. “The sense of community is spreading.”
Cornwall plans repairs on Essex Hill
CORNWALL — With Essex Hill Road closed due to a December landslide, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) discussed the damage and planned for repairs at a meeting Jan. 2.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway recently toured the site with Steve McDonnell of WMC Engineers and Jim Vanicky of the Cornwall Highway Department. McDonnell, who is also consulting on the West Cornwall Wastewater Project and the River Road retaining wall repair, said the landslide was caused by oversaturated soil and excess groundwater.
“You have an exposed area of highly erodible soils that could end up in the brook,” said McDonnell. “The damage was significant enough that the road, as you know, needed to be closed.”
Yield Industries of Torrington, which submitted the lowest bid for the River Road repair, also reviewed the damage on Essex Hill and said the repairs could be completed in about one week’s time.
The proposal involved building a roughly three foot stone wall to strengthen and rebuild the slope on the downhill side of the road. Cornwall stone and gravel could be used for the materials. Yield would also improve drainage on the uphill side of the road to prevent further runoff erosion.
“I reviewed the cost assessment... I think it’s a good approach,” said Selectman Rocco Botto.
The repairs were estimated at $175,000 but could come in lower due to savings from use of local materials. Approval from the Inland Wetlands Commission is required before work can begin.
Heavy rain in December also dislodged rocks in the abutment beneath Furnace Brook Bridge at Popple Swamp Road. Ridgway said the repairs at this location are much less critical and will cost “a couple thousand dollars.”
“Jim [Vanicky] has contacted Josh Tyson about the town hauling rocks. Josh will put them in there,” said Ridgway. “We could start on this fairly quickly.”
Inland Wetlands Commission has already approved the work and repairs are expected to begin later this month.
BOS appointed Botto to represent the selectmen at Economic Development Committee meetings.
“Given my background in marketing and business development, I’d be happy to serve as the BOS rep on the EDC,” said Botto.
Park and Recreation’s New Year’s Day pancake breakfast was well attended Jan. 1. Michelle Shipp of Park and Rec said about 150 people were served breakfast.
“It was a learning experience to make pancakes and sausage for that many people,” said Shipp. “Happy New Year to everyone.”
NORFOLK — Home of the 6,400-acre Great Mountain Forest, Norfolk, a small town rich in history, volunteerism, music and art, had many challenges in 2023.
The year began in the aftermath of a treacherous tanker-truck accident Nov. 5, 2022, which resulted in 8,200 gallons of gasoline pouring like a river down the roadway into the heart of the town via the sewers. The truck driver was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and was issued a warning for failure to maintain lane. His vehicle struck a telephone pole in a residential section of Route 44, ruptured on a hydrant, and slid sideways 100 feet. First responders in the early dawn hours evacuated 15 surrounding homes, moved the inhabitants into Botelle School, and the emergency crew had the foresight to turn off any nearby generators.
Now, 14 months later, the cleanup and environmental testing continues. Some residents have yet to return home, and the final work removing contaminated soil from Maple Avenue south of the spill is ongoing. It is reported on the town website that Maple Avenue is “believed to be free of contamination one year after the massive gas spill.” Millions of dollars have been spent, families were disrupted as some properties remain uninhabitable, but there is optimism and pride in the community response to this unprecedented disaster.
Like the trials of Job, the town was devastated by flooding in mid-July after torrential rains. Roadways washed out, bridges washed away, and residents had some scary moments as 25 homes were isolated, cut off from emergency services. Norfolk declared a state of emergency after receiving 10.2 inches of rain in 24 hours. The flash flooding caused more than $4 million dollars in damage to the southern part of Norfolk. FEMA denied financial assistance for flood repairs. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal came to Norfolk to view the damage with First Selectman Matt Riiska, Road Supervisor Troy LaMere, and emergency first responders. The state Department of Transportation pitched in to repair Route 272. Some bridges remain damaged awaiting repair.
An early morning fire Sept. 10 destroyed a historic home in town, heartbreakingly following a memorial service the day before, held for the doctor who had raised his family in the home. It was just by grace that the sleeping inhabitants, the Langendoerfer/Munch family of four, escaped unharmed, but they lost their precious cat. Norfolk Volunteer firemen, assisted by fire departments from Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bantam and Harwinton, valiantly fought the blaze, yet in the morning light, all that remained was the charred outline of the 19th-century wooden structure, a skeleton still held together by its massive beams. Neighbors and friends reached out to help the family, who lost everything. A GoFundMe effort raised initial funds, and folks donated clothing and necessary items.
Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department made plans for a new firehouse in town. State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) and state Sen. Lisa Seminara (R-8) succeeded in obtaining a $2.5 million grant from the state Bond Commission to begin to cover the predicted $5 million cost of the building. Architect’s plans have been presented to the community, and Norfolk Planning and Zoning is finalizing its approvals.
To end the year on a happier note, Norfolk sculptor Jon Riedeman was commissioned as the first artist chosen by the Norfolk Community Association, established in 1895, to create public art for the town as the beginning of a sculpture trail.
According to Walter Godlewski, co-director of the trail project, “We are looking to connect the cultural islands in town that are separated by Route 44 by installing contemporary works that will draw people from one end of town to the other.”
Co-presidents of the NCA, Doreen Kelly and Barry Webber, expressed their approval of Riedeman’s piece. “It clearly meets our goal to enhance Norfolk’s reputation as a place where art meets nature”, said Kelly.
Riedeman’s powerful bronze creation, the “Owl of Good Fortune” was installed on a granite plinth at the edge of the newly renovated Robertson Plaza in the center of town. The unveiling on Sept. 2 was a joyous community event with speeches, and music provided by Norfolk’s own Michael Cobb.
The wise old raptor keeps vigil over City Meadow, the enhanced series of wooden walkways leading through the protected wetlands and natural grasses at the heart of town, and Haystack Mountain in the distance.
Riedeman stated: “The ‘Owl of Good Fortune’ was inspired by the dichotomy that exists in our minds and our culture about the owl. I wanted to christen this owl as an owl of good spirits, of good fortune.”
Late December and early January saw a rash of house and structure fires in the region, among them a fatal house fire, chimney fire and structure fire in Winsted and a house fire on Barton Street in Millerton, New York, to which several Northwest Corner fire departments provided mutual aid.
Elsewhere in the region and state, in late December, a two-story house fire in Torrington displaced five residents and claimed a dog’s life, and four children perished in a fire that tore through a home in Somers on Jan. 2.
While the causes of several of the recent fires are under investigation, as temperatures drop and people feel the financial crunch of heating their homes, fire officials are warning consumers to be mindful when using portable space heaters, fireplaces and pellet stoves.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the top three causes of fires in homes are cooking, heating equipment and electrical malfunction.
“We discourage the use of portable electric heaters, but if a person is going to use them, we recommend following the manufacturer’s safety information and definitely keep them at least a minimum of 3 feet from any type of combustible materials,” such as sofas, beds, curtains and other furniture, said Winchester Fire Marshal Steven Williams. Some electrical units now come with an automatic shut-off feature should they be accidentally knocked over.
“The other important thing about electric heaters is you want to make sure to plug them directly into the wall outlet and not use an extension cord” or power strip, and never leave them on when you go to sleep or leave the room, he said. Children and pets should be supervised when around space heaters.
Whether portable or stationary, space heaters account for 82% of home heating fire deaths, according to latest statistics from the National Fire Protection Association.
Williams also suggested using seasoned firewood, which is dried for about a year, in wood stoves or fireplaces. “With fresh-cut wood there’s a lot of moisture, and it burns a lot smokier and contributes to the build-up of creosote.”
He stressed the importance of installing and maintaining, smoke alarms, as well as carbon monoxide detectors, on every level of the home, as the devices can detect odorless and potentially deadly carbon monoxide leaks from gas heaters or wood pellet stoves.
Under no conditions, said fire officials, is it safe to use a portable propane heater with an LP tank indoors, such as those commonly used to fire up grills. Propane heaters produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly if inhaled in an enclosed space.
Pellet stoves should be cleaned each season before use, and chimneys need to be cleaned regularly to prevent the buildup of creosote, a dangerous byproduct that comes from burning wood and stays in the chimney until it’s removed.
Live Christmas trees that are beginning to dry out also pose a fire risk this time of year.
“A dried-out Christmas tree is like a roman candle: If it catches fire it goes up quickly. Don’t keep the tree any longer than you have to,” noted Williams.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, it can take just 30 seconds for a small flame to turn into a major blaze.
Above all, never attempt to put out a fire yourself, and designate a meeting place where everyone can gather outside the home, said Williams.
“You have about two and a half minutes to get out of the house before that fire really gets going. Fires today get hot quicker and a lot hotter than years ago,” he said, due to petroleum and plastic products commonly used in home furnishings.