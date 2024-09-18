State exempts property tax for disabled veterans’ homes

On May 23, Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation creating a state law that exempts from property taxes the primary residence or motor vehicle of military veterans who have a permanent and total disability rating resulting from their active-duty service.



The legislation passed the Connecticut General Assembly with a unanimous vote.

The exemption applies to a home that is owned by an eligible service member and is their primary residence. If an eligible service member does not own a home, the exemption applies to one motor vehicle owned by the service member.

To qualify, the former service member must have served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, or Space Force; have a service-connected permanent and total disability rating as determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; reside in Connecticut; and file for the exemption with the town assessor.

State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) said in a phone interview Sunday, Sept. 8 that the bill not only enjoyed wide support in the legislature but among advocates for municipalities, who might in other circumstances object to the legislature setting tax policy for cities and towns.

However, Horn said the legislature is going to revisit the law in the next session because it has been narrowly interpreted by some municipalities. As an example, she said because the bill specifies “domicile,” structures such as garages were not included.

Horn said the intent was to exempt the entire property, so the law will be amended to make that clear.

State Senator Stephen Harding (R-30) agreed. He said he’d be “100%” in favor of adding clarifying language to the law, and “I’d make it retroactive if possible.”

Harding said he has heard from constituents who have taken advantage of the law. “The impact is not minimal.”

Kirk Harrington, commander of the Couch-Pipa Veterans of Foreign Wars post in North Canaan, said in a phone interview Sunday, Sept. 15 that he welcomed the news that the legislature would clarify the law in the upcoming session.

He added that he thinks the initial estimate of 1200 veterans qualifying for the exemption is low, and it will end up being closer to 2500.

The law will take effect Oct. 1.