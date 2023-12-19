Gerry Holzman

Gerry Holzman

AMENIA—Gerry Holzman, Creator of The Empire State Carousel, Author, Teacher, Graduate of Amenia High School.

Gerry Holzman, Master Carver, died on Dec. 8, 2023. He liked to say that his entry into the world in the early summer of 1933, as the first son of Solomon and Hazel Holzman, was a statement of optimism during the depths of the Great Depression. Gerry departed this life after a 90-year sojourn while still pondering Carl Sandburg’s mystifying questions: “Where to? What next?”

His brother, Steven, of Hurley, New York, predeceased him. Gerry is survived by his always loving (and always loved) wife of 66 years, Arlene Davidson Holzman; his three daughters, three sons-in-law, Nancy Holzman (Jim Stegman), Jill Irving (Jeff), and Susan Gatti (Mark). Completing this highly cherished mishpocha are six grandchildren; Gregory Gatti, Jonathan Gatti, Liam Stegman, Devan Stegman, Joshua Irving, Julie Irving; a younger brother, Larry (Dottie Eckardt); two sisters-in-law, Margie Barrett Holzman and Claire Davidson Siegel, and nieces and nephews.

Gerry and Arlene lived for decades and raised a family on Long Island, in Islip, New York and later moved to Cambridge, New York  before relocating to Brunswick, Maine.

A graduate of Amenia High School, Gerry received his teaching degree from SUNY Albany. As a student at Albany, he made many lifelong friends, and it is where he first heard the words that would become his mantra: Let each become all he was created capable of being. He did.

Following his college graduation, he served in the US Army in Ethiopia, Africa. He went on to have two different careers: 25 years as a public school teacher/administrator on Long Island, where he taught English and Social Studies, followed by over 40 years as a professional woodcarver/sculptor.

Trained in the United Kingdom by English Master Carver, Gino Masero, Gerry’s diverse work can be found in museums, public libraries, churches and synagogues, educational institutions, commercial establishments, and private collections.  But by far, his single most significant work is the Empire State Carousel, a full-size operating merry-go-round based entirely on the theme of New York State. Aptly described by Arlene Holzman as a museum you can ride on, this revolving history lesson is Gerry’s original design, made possible with the generous and enthusiastic contributions of more than 1,000 artists and volunteers. Gerry believed the process of establishing this creative interactive community was as important as the creation of the carousel itself. The carousel lives in merry motion at the Farmers’ Museum in Cooperstown, New York, celebrating Gerry’s lifelong love for New York State.

Gerry was a prolific author. He wrote dozens of articles for a variety of publications and three books about the art and culture of woodcarving, focusing on his gratitude for finding a profession that allowed him to bring joy and beauty into a world that is too often sad. His most recent publication, at the age of 89, is a memoir, “The Wanderings of a Wayward Woodcarver.”

He aspired to live a Jewish life by studying Jewish history and memorializing Jewish culture in his carvings. He endeavored to follow Rabbi Hillel’s simple admonition: “What is hateful to you, do not do to others.” He will be deeply missed. 

 A memorial service may be held at a later date. Donations in Gerry’s memory can be made to CHANS Hospice, 45 Baribeau Drive  Brunswick, ME 04011, (https://www.mainehealth.org/mainehealth-care-home/ways-give) or your local hospice, food bank, or arts organization.

Latest News

Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Webutuck high schoolers Michael Johnson, left, and Lucas Vallely, right, watched their classmate Degan Bracey grapple with coach Thomas Monteverde at a recent practice session of the school’s new wrestling club.

Judith O'Hara Balfe

AMENIA — On a recent Monday at 2:15 p.m., three high school students and a high school science teacher met in the middle school cafeteria of the Webutuck Central School District for wrestling practice.

The school established the wrestling club earlier this year in response to a proposal from Coach Thomas Monteverde and the interest of several students; the first meeting took place in late November.

Keep ReadingShow less
webutuck wrestling

Youth ski jumping returns to Satre Hill

Youth ski jumping returns to Satre Hill

Larry Stone urged youngsters to take up ski jumping at an assembly at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Members of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association came to Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19 to make a pitch for ski jumping.

Larry Stone, a Salisbury native and long-time coach at Lake Placid, told the all-school assembly that ski jumping has a 98-year history in town.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury winter sports association

Through the wardrobe

Through the wardrobe
Aly Morrissey

Last week the Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” adapted by Don Quinn. The show followed four newly adopted siblings who are whisked into the fantasy world of Narnia when they walk through a wardrobe in their new home. The play opened Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closed Sunday, Dec. 17. 

Every member of the cast brought a whimsy and charm to the show that kept the hour-long production fresh and enjoyable throughout. The four siblings, played by Carter McCabe, Kennadi Mitchell, Jasper Burger and Wild Handel had a believable sibling bond among them, and each brought their character’s personalities through very well. 

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse

How a short story became a trilogy

How a short story became a trilogy
Maureen McNeil 
Photo by Tamara Gaskell

‘Anna Magdalena” started out as a short story that grew into a trilogy, written by Maureen McNeil, who gave a lively talk at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

McNeil determined at an early age that she would become a writer. Even as a child, she had a vivid imagination, brought on by a kindergarten teacher’s story of dinosaurs. She also told of going to church often as a child, before school, and the stained glass windows and other church art encouraged her to make up stories about what was pictured.

Keep ReadingShow less