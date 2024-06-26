Owen Allen Simmons

NORTH CANAAN — “Because of his love for life, Owen gave the gift of life.” Owen Allen Simmons, 13, of 101-9 Sand Road died suddenly on Monday, June 17, 2024. Owen was born July 19, 2010, in Sharon Hospital, Sharon. He was a son of Michael A. and Kristine M. (Whiting) Simmons.

Owen had just graduated from 7th Grade at the North Canaan Elementary School. He had earned the Highest Honor Roll for his academics. He loved music. Owen played trombone in the school band and also in the Region One Band. Along with music, Owen also enjoyed gymnastics, animals, hiking, spending time with his family especially sharing time with his brother Levi. Owen skated and played hockey with the Berkshire Rattlers Youth Hockey Program in Sheffield.

In addition to his parents, Owen is survived by his brother Levi M. Simmons of North Canaan. His maternal grandparents Jannette and Philip Brunjes of North Canaan, and his paternal grandparents Betty Simmons of Torrington and the late Richard Simmons. He is also survived by his Aunts and Uncles including: Craig and Alicia Whiting of East Canaan; Eric and Kathy Whiting of Canaan Valley; Sandy and Shannon Sullivan of East Hartland; and Richard T. Simmons of Torrington. His cousins Tucker Whiting, Joe and Michael Bottass, Allison and Tyler Simmons; along with many extended families and friends.

A Celebration of Owen’s life was held on Saturday June 22, 2024, at 2 p.m. in the North Canaan Congregational Church, 172 Lower Road East Canaan, CT 06024. Memorial donations may be sent to either the Berkshire Rattlers Youth Hockey Program c/o Kristine M. Simmons 101-9 Sand Road Canaan, CT 06018 or to the North Canaan School Band c/o NCES 90 Pease St. Canaan, CT 06018. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.

