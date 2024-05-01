Pickleballing in Kent

Conditions on Steve Blass Field were ideal for opening day baseball. Dandelions were blooming in the outfield beneath partly cloudy skies, about 64 degrees at game time.

Quin Bryant pitched for the Giants. Riley Klein

Quin Bryant began the game on the mound for the Giants. “His brother was a catcher and needed someone to throw to him. So, he’s been pitching since he was about 3,” explained Bryant’s mother, Allison, as he warmed up. Bryant then put the Red Sox out in order in the top of the first.

Ben Young pitched at the start for the Red Sox and unleashed a cannon from the mound. His big brother, Nate, pitched in the Steve Blass League last year and said he taught his little brother everything he knows. The younger Young went on to strike out three batters in the bottom of the first.

Young then put the Red Sox on the board by stealing home in the top of the second inning. Lane Brooks and Sam Hamlin followed closely behind and each stole home themselves to even up the score at 3-3.

Lane Brooks stole 2nd from Owen Cooper. Riley Klein

The Giants went on a run in the bottom of the second and pulled ahead to 10-3. Bentley King aided the cause by hitting a triple with bases loaded and bringing in three runs. Harold Pascual also brought two runners home with a single.

In the third inning, the Red Sox tacked on two more runs. Quinn McNiff stole home on a wild pitch, then Young hit a single and Sam Norbet made it home to bring the score to 10-5.

The Giants kept their foot on the gas and added five runs in the bottom of the third. Brayden Zinke, Lucas Wolfe, Colin Sherwood, Everett Kindred and Chris Johnson all touched home, making it a 15-5 game.

Berkley Karcheski played center field for the Red Sox. Riley Klein

The Red Sox saw Hamlin and Brooks score in the fourth, before the game ended 15-7 by run rule.

Ben Young led the Red Sox offensively with one RBI and went 2-for-2 at bat. Young and Sam Hamlin were both quick on the swivel, stealing several bases a piece. In total, the Red Sox stole six bases from the Giants.

Chris Johnson and Harold Pascual each put the bat on the ball twice for the Giants, with Pascual bringing home three RBIs and Johnson bringing home two RBIs. Bentley King also brought in three runs on a triple.