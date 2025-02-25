Polar Bear Run marks 40th year

Competitors charge up the inclined finish of the Polar Bear Run Feb. 23.

Photo by Lans Christensen
WARREN — Connecticut’s oldest winter run, The Polar Bear, was held Sunday, Feb. 23.

The 7.8 mile course circles Lake Waramaug and the start/finish was at Hopkins Vineyard.

Cloudless skies and a balmy 45 degrees were a welcome change , and lured a big field of more than 700 runners and walkers. The main beneficiary of this event is Guiding Eyes for the Blind and there were many wagging tails in attendance.

Top female runner Brittany Telke crosses the finish line, placing 16th overall in the race.Photo by Lans Christensen

The 0.2 mile uphill finish to Hopkins provides a challenge to the participants. Barely 41 minutes after the start and William Sanders of Marlborough, Connecticut, crossed the finish line. No surprise, Sanders has won every time he’s entered — six times or more.

Brittany Telke finished in 50:36 to be the top female runner and 16th overall. All results can be found at Fast Track Timing.

Skiers race to victory and pizza at Berkshire Hills varsity league championship

A skier weaves poles on Mohawk Mountain Feb. 19.

Photo by Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.

Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.

Northwestern to face Gilbert for Berkshire basketball title

Northwestern star Maddie Topa defends Housatonic's Olivia Brooks in the Berkshire League semifinal Feb. 21.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — The two leading scorers in Berkshire League history will face off in the 2025 championship game

Emily Arel and Gilbert School will play Maddie Topa and Northwestern Regional High School for the BL title Feb. 26.

Housatonic girls beat Shepaug Valley in BL quarterfinal

FALLS VILLAGE Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls basketball won 52-29 against Shepaug Valley High School in round one of the Berkshire League playoff tournament Feb. 19.

The Mountaineers established a lead early in the game and maintained a double-digit buffer throughout all four quarters. Housatonic's relentless defense completely stalled Shepaug, forcing numerous turnovers that paved the way for victory.

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

