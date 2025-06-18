Ronald Anthony Orlando

MILLERTON — Ronald Anthony Orlando, Jr., 59, of Millerton, passed away at home on June 12, 2025, following an eighteen-year battle with bone marrow failure diseases and acute myeloid leukemia. He is survived by his wife Linda Moon Orlando at home; his parents, Ronald and Marlene Orlando, Sr. of Sharon, Connecticut; his son, Nathaniel Orlando; his brother, Todd Orlando of Lincoln Park, New Jersey; three nieces, Jordan, Alex and Avery; his brother-in-law, Robert Moon of Pawling, NY, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ronald was born on July 10, 1965, in Peekskill, New York. He grew up in Putnam Valley, New York, and graduated from Peekskill High School in 1983. Ronald graduated from Elizabethtown College in 1988 with a Bachelor’s Degree in History and from Fordham University in 1989 with a Master’s Degree in Education.

Ronald was previously employed by Putnam County Dept. of Social Services and Dutchess County Dept. of Social Services. At the time of his retirement, he was employed as a probation officer with Dutchess County Probation.

Ronald was a proud Eagle Scout and also served as a Cub Scout leader with his son’s troop. He served on the Millerton Zoning Board for several years due to his interest in his local community. Ronald was a knowledgeable historian with a keen interest in the history of World War II. His other many interests included a love of film noir movies, the TV show Svengoolie, crossword puzzles and curating his many collections of vintage toys and soldiers, movie lobby posters, baseball cards and antique photos and postcards.

Ronald was a wonderful husband, father, son and friend and will be greatly missed. Many thanks to Hudson Valley Hospice for their care. This obituary was lovingly composed by his wife Linda.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, June 20, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Graveside services and burial will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton, New York. Clergy from Hudson Valley Hospice will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

