salisbury government

Salisbury selectmen approve list of town government appointments

By Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — The following appointments were approved at the Nov. 4 meeting of the Salisbury Board of Selectmen.


Town Clerk (one year term)

Kristine Simmons

Animal Control Officer

Lee Sohl

Jim Sohl, Asst.


Conservation Commission (four year term)

Tom Blagden

Susan Rand


Director of Health (one-year term)

Torrington Area Health District


Economic Development Committee (one year term)

Robert Schaufelberger


Grove Advisory Committee (one year term)

Maggie Crain

Anne Day

George DelPrete

Megan Foley

Anthy Hellmers

Elyse Harney Morris

Kristen Neary-Marks

Jacqueline Rice

Rhonda Rinninsland

Charles Brown, Chairman

Ethan Watt

Dennis Card

John Sullivan


Historic District Commission (five year term)

Arek Feredjian, Alternate


Historic District Commission Advisory Board (one year term)

Candace Cuniberti

Elyse Harney


Northwest Council of Governments (one year term)

Curtis G. Rand

Christian E. Williams

Katherine Kiefer


Pathways Committee (three year term)

Pat Hackett

Jerry Stanton


Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission (three year term)

Jim Dresser

Lee Sullivan


Salisbury Sharon Resource Recovery Authority (one year term)

Ed Reagan, Alternate


Salisbury Fire Commission (one year term)

John Mongeau, Chairman

Cynthia Hoage, Treasurer

Donald Reid, Jr., Commissioner

Rick Roger, Commissioner

James Wood, Commissioner

Lawrence Hoage, Maintenance Supervisor


Scenic Roads Committee (one year term)

Kay Key

Margaret Vail

Christian Williams


Transfer Recycling Advisory Committee (four year term)

Ed Reagan


Tree Warden (two year term)

Mat Kiefer


Water Gate Keeper (one year term)

Rodney Webb

Fred Schmidt


Water Pollution Control Authority (five-year term)

Emily Egan


Wildlife Management Officer (two year term)

Rodney Webb

