Salisbury welcomes Simmons as Clerk

Kristine Simmons

Patrick L. Sullivan
salisbury government

Salisbury welcomes Simmons as Clerk

SALISBURY — It’s official. Kristine Simmons is the town clerk in Salisbury.

She took over in December following the retirement of Patty Williams, who served as town clerk for 21 years.

A Lakeville Journal reporter stopped by Town Hall before the holidays.

Simmons and the new assistant town clerk, Jada Wilson, were running a little late returning from lunch because of an accident on Route 44.

They were accompanied by Levi Simmons, who had a half day at school, and Tito Wilson, a German Shepherd puppy with photogenically floppy ears.

Simmons is a native of North Canaan and her brother is North Canaan Selectman Craig Whiting.

She graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1997, where she was prominent in the Housatonic FFA chapter.

“I loved the FFA program,” she said. “It got me through high school.”

Simmons subsequently studied to be a surgical veterinary technician at the State University of New York at Cobleskill and at Northwestern Connecticut Community College, and spent 24 years in that field.

Simmons said she loved the work but as her children got older, she felt she needed a regular work schedule.

So she came on board as assistant town clerk in Salisbury in 2021 when Rachel Lamb retired, and has now taken over for Williams, who retired last month.

Jada Wilson is the new assistant town clerk in Salisbury. And Tito is the assistant to the assistant town clerk.Patrick L. Sullivan

Wilson graduated from HVRHS in 2018 and was also an FFA stalwart. She studied Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Connecticut.

She started training to be the assistant town clerk in September of this year.

Asked for the most interesting or challenging aspects to the job thus far (and not counting the recent election), Simmons thought for a moment and settled on requests for information on properties when the caller doesn’t have a lot of information to start with.

She said a recent inquiry was trying to track down a property once owned by a relative but the only real clue — the name of the road the property was on — had been changed.

With only that to go on, Simmons and Wilson puzzled it out.

“We might not get it right away but we do get back to them,” said Simmons.

salisbury government

Latest News

'A Complete Unknown' — a talkback at The Triplex

'A Complete Unknown' — a talkback at The Triplex

Seth Rogovoy at the screening of “A Complete Unknown” at The Triplex.

Natalia Zukerman

When Seth Rogovoy, acclaimed author, critic, and cultural commentator of “The Rogovoy Report” on WAMC Northeast Public Radio, was asked to lead a talkback at The Triplex in Great Barrington following a screening of the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” he took on the task with a thoughtful and measured approach.

“I really try to foster a conversation and keep my opinions about the film to myself,” said Rogovoy before the event on Sunday, Jan. 5. “I want to let people talk about how they felt about it and then I ask follow-up questions, or people ask me questions. I don’t reveal a lot about my feelings until the end.”

Keep ReadingShow less
film

On planting a Yellowwood tree

On planting a Yellowwood tree

The author planted this Yellowwood tree a few years ago on some of his open space.

Fritz Mueller

As an inveterate collector of all possibly winter hardy East coast native shrubs and trees, I take a rather expansive view of the term “native”; anything goes as long as it grows along the East coast. After I killed those impenetrable thickets of Asiatic invasive shrubs and vines which surrounded our property, I suddenly found myself with plenty of open planting space.

That’s when, a few years ago, I also planted a Yellowwood tree, (Cladastris kentukea). It is a rare, medium-sized tree in the legume family—spectacular when in bloom and golden yellow in fall. In the wild, it has a very disjointed distribution in southeastern states, yet a large specimen, obviously once part of a long-gone garden, has now become part of the woods bordering Route 4 on its highest point between Sharon and Cornwall.

Keep ReadingShow less
nature

Schlock and Awful: winter edition

Schlock and Awful: winter edition

A scene from “Exterminators of the Year 3000”

Courtesy IMDB.COM

The Lakeville Journal’s Bad Cinema desk sincerely hopes everyone had something better to do last summer than sit inside and watch appallingly bad movies. Anything would do. Hiking. Antiquing. Going for coffee.

Even — and we realize this is strong stuff — writing poetry.

Keep ReadingShow less
film