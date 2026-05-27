Slush Fund

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A blessing for pets — and a lifeline for their health

A blessing for pets — and a lifeline for their health
Lazarus, a Eurasian eagle owl, poses with Dr. Laura, his longtime handler. The rescue raptor — known as the event’s “wow factor” for his striking presence and six-foot wingspan — will appear as the Raptor Ambassador at Rhinebeck’s Blessing of the Animals.
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For many pet owners, animals are family. On Saturday, May 30, that bond will be celebrated in a uniquely practical and heartfelt way when the Blessing of the Animals returns to Third Lutheran Evangelical Church in Rhinebeck alongside a free rabies vaccination clinic hosted by Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

The event, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., is free for Dutchess County residents and open to dogs, cats and domestic ferrets three months and older. While the clinic itself provides an important public health service, organizers say the day has become about much more than vaccinations.

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Local filmmaker Yonah Sadeh takes his lens to China

Local filmmaker Yonah Sadeh takes his lens to China

Filmmaker Yonah Sadeh on a shoot last year in New York City.

Matt Kashtan
When I was around 12, a family friend showed me how to use my family’s computer...from that point on, it was pretty much all movies. — Yona Sadeh

Filmmaker Yonah Sadeh of Falls Village left May 8 for China, where he will shoot a short documentary.

“I got into a documentary film intensive program where we have two weeks to shoot, edit and screen a 10-minute documentary about a topic of our choosing,” he said.“I’ll be in Changsha, Hunan, making a film about a fifth-generation shadow puppet master.”

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Silvano Monasterios wows packed Cornwall Town Hall audience

Silvano Monasterios wows packed Cornwall Town Hall audience

Silvano Monasterios thrilled a sold out audience in Cornwall.

Natalia Zukerman

Grammy-nominated pianist, composer and producer Silvano Monasterios performed works from his upcoming “Solo in Paris,” his seventh album, on Sunday, May 23 at Cornwall Town Hall to a packed audience. Presented by Music Mountain in partnership with the Cornwall Town Hall and Cornwall Library, the concert showcased Monasterios’ signature fusion of sophisticated jazz harmonies and vibrant Latin rhythms. Throughout the performance, he moved seamlessly between intricate compositions and spontaneous improvisation. The concert built excitement for Music Mountain’s upcoming summer jazz series, which will bring an array of acclaimed performers to the historic venue. For more information, visit musicmountain.org

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Author Courtney Maum to discuss new novel at Norfolk Library

Author Courtney Maum to discuss new novel at Norfolk Library

Norfolk Library celebrates the release of Courtney Maum’s latest novel, “Alan Opts Out,” with a book launch party Tuesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. The author will speak about her book in conversation with WAMC radio producer Sarah LaDuke.

A graduate of Brown University with a degree in comparative literature, Maum is an acclaimed author of five books, including the romantic comedy “Touch,” a New York Times Editors’ Choice and NPR Best Book of the Year; “Costalegre;” and “I’m Having So Much Fun Without You.” Her memoir, “The Year of the Horses,” was chosen by the TODAY show as top pick for Mental Health Awareness Month. Vanity Fair listed her author’s guidebook “Before and After the Book Deal,” as a best resource for writers, and she has an eponymous Substack newsletter.

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book talk

Sheila C. Bellamy

Sheila C. Bellamy

AMENIA — Sheila C. Bellamy (née Carmel), age 92, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 9, 2026, at her home, after a brief illness.

Sheila was born on May 28, 1933, the oldest daughter of the late Rose (Brown) and Arthur Carmel. Her beloved sister, Ann, soon followed. Sheila was raised in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst neighborhood and graduated from New Utrecht High School and Brooklyn College, where she earned an English degree while working in the biology and physiology laboratory. Later, while raising four children and working, she earned a master’s degree in education from SUNY New Paltz and advanced certificates in teaching and special education.

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Robert Clayton Smith

Robert Clayton Smith

KENT — Robert “Bobby” Clayton Smith. The family is sad to announce Bobby’s passing on Saturday, May 16, 2026, after his courageous battle with cancer came to an end at the home of his cousin, Tonya and Daniel Soule, in Kent, Connecticut. Born on Sept. 2, 1956, in Sharon,he was the son of the late Eleanor Hart Smith and James Smith. Bob’s family resided in Sharon, before purchasing and moving to the Bog Hollow Inn in Wassaic, New York where he was a stellar bartender.

He graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School class of 1974 and served in the United States Navy. Bob worked at Tri Wall Container Co. in Wassaic, and later as a self-employed painting contractor.

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