NORFOLK — Stephen Jesson Getz passed away from multiple causes on Oct. 7 at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. He was 74, and lived in Norfolk with partner and husband of 46 years, Peter Coffeen. Stephen was born May 4, 1950, the son of the late Roger and Genevieve (Jesson) Getz. He spent his early life in Oklahoma and Kansas, graduating as a valedictorian in 1970 from Bacon College in Muskogee where his father was president, and a BA from Ottawa University in Kansas.

In Oklahoma he lived among native tribesmen and later traveled with his parents and younger sister to the Philippines and southeast Asia where his father served as an agricultural minister for the American Baptist Church World Service. His fathers work gave him a sense of compassion and service. Later, Steve would use his family contacts while traveling around the world on a single ticket from Pan Am. After college he took an administrative post at Chicago’s Roosevelt University. There he was known for his administrative skills and diplomacy.

His New York work history began with Joe Papp at the Public Theater, several talent agencies, a casting agent, Goldman Sachs which he left for a post in the business office at Little Red School and finally 25 years in financial administration at Columbia University.

As a Norfolk Resident he volunteered his services as treasurer of the Land Trust, the Norfolk Library, and as bookkeeper at the Historical Society. He worked the polls at every election and was an active member of the Lions Club.

Besides his husband, Peter, Stephen is survived by a younger sister Ellen, two brothers, Bob and Jack, and assorted nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Steven was predeceased by a brother, Will.

A memorial service was celebrated on Saturday Oct. 26, at the United Church ofChrist at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norfolk Lions Club Ambulance, PO Box 399, Norfolk CT. 06058.

Painter Sam Guindon is an earnest young man who paints light with the skill of John Singer Sargent. Guindon’s attention to technique harks back to an earlier time when artists studied under a master, learned anatomy, perspective, how to make their own pigment, and closely observed the work of great artists. Guindon has studied oil painting since he was nineteen. In a recent show of his paintings in his hometown of Norfolk, Connecticut, Guindon sold 40 of the 42 paintings he exhibited.

Guindon’s sketchbooks are windows into his creative mind and a well-traveled life, packed with vignettes, ink drawings, observations and thoughts written in the margins. His subjects range from sketches done in gouache at the National Gallery, to ink drawings of vine-covered trees in Costa Rica, to the interior of an airplane drawn with the perspective of a fisheye lens, to colorful bottles of hot sauce. Currently Guindon is teaching art at the Compass Atelier in Maryland.

'Three Centuries of Photography” from the collection of Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Warren Family Gallery at the Berkshire School from Nov. 1 to Dec. 21. The exhibit features 75 original prints, spanning the history of photography from the 19th century to today. The opening reception is on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Levine, a former Paramount Pictures executive and father of a Berkshire School junior, brings together works by renowned photographers like Carleton Watkins, Julia Margaret Cameron, Alfred Stieglitz, Diane Arbus, and Richard Misrach. The show includes landscapes, portraits, and a recent focus on vintage images of notable historical figures, including Winston Churchill, Martin Luther King Jr., and George Harrison.

