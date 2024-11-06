Tax collector becomes appointed position in Cornwall

Selectman Rocco Botto, Selectman Jen Markow, First Selectman Gordon Ridgway and Moderator Scott Cady at Cornwall's annual town meeting Nov. 1.

Riley Klein
CORNWALL — The annual town meeting Nov. 1 saw the approval of an ordinance to change the tax collector position from an elected official to an appointed role.

Jean Bouteiller has served in the role for 17 years and will retire in 2025 at the end of her current term. With no qualified residents stepping forward to run in her stead, Bouteiller suggested Cornwall make the change enabling the Board of Selectmen to appoint the next tax collector.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway noted many other Connecticut towns have already adopted such ordinances due to the increased training and certifications required to serve as tax collector.

Ridgway said the requirements make it “unlikely that there are people out there in [Cornwall’s] electorate that have this training.” He added, “It’s a part time position and there are people out there who do this part time for several towns.”

The motion passed unanimously with all three selectmen and eight residents in attendance voting to approve the ordinance.

Three other items passed unanimously at the town meeting in Cornwall Consolidated School, moderated by Scott Cady.

The 2023-2024 Town Report was reviewed and accepted. Cornwall ended the fiscal year with a surplus as revenues exceeded budgeted amounts by $409,571.

The Five Year Capital Plan was reviewed an accepted. A single line item increased for 2025-2026 in the area of storm damage repairs. An additional $50,000 was allocated to increase reserves.

An amendment was approved to increase the total number of commission members on the Cornwall Conservation Commission from six to eight. The request was submitted by the CCC after three qualified residents stepped forward to fill a single vacant seat.

“We are fortunate to have more people want to be on the commission,” said Ridgway.

