Cornwall reviews POCD progress

One group focused on “Housing” action items at the POCD review.

CORNWALL — Halfway through the town’s 10-year plan, officials and volunteers of Cornwall’s town government gathered at Town Hall Jan. 22 to discuss accomplishments of the past five years and goals for the next.

The evening was hosted by the Planning and Zoning Commission, which provided a color-coded packet informing guests of the goals laid out in the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

In addition to elected and appointed officials, community members in attendance represented the organizations that benefit Cornwall including the Cornwall Association, Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department, Cornwall Library and the Food and Fuel Fund to name a few.

P&Z Chair Anna Timell introduced the goals of the session with a bit of history on the POCD in Connecticut. She explained how town plans have evolved over the decades from a collection of hand drawn maps in the 1980s to a thorough, living document with community-driven goals.

“Town plans represent the quintessential democratic process,” said Timell. “The point of tonight is to share progress and identify volunteers or groups of volunteers to carry out tasks” identified in the POCD.

The packet provided by P&Z listed 78 action items from the town plan covering 2020 to 2030. Of those goals, 12 were completed and 10 were underway. The rest were to be taken on by groups or committees as applicable.

Completed tasks included: update home-based business regulations, allow for multifamily housing and launch a monthly newsletter from Town Hall.

Tasks in progress included: improve wastewater systems in West Cornwall, control speeds and improve safety on roadways and contribute to the protection of open space.

Incomplete goals included: improve broadband cell service, decrease minimum lot size required for building, create a public-private partnership program to entice new young families to town and develop a central gathering space or community “hub.”

The attendees split into four subgroups to discuss goals for economic development, housing, natural resources and community, cultural and youth resources. Productive conversation ensued and ideas abounded, all of which were documented by the diligent P&Z members leading discussions at each table.

P&Z then began the task of compiling the information into a single document, which will be published on the town website.

