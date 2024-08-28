The circus is coming to town: CONTRArily

Latest News
Trailer crash
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Breach of peace charge
On Friday, Aug. 23, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the area of Miner Street in Canaan on a report of a woman walking around with knives, threatening to hurt herself. Following an investigation, Samantha Whaples, 20, was arrested and charged with breach of peace, 2nd degree, and disorderly conduct. Whaples posted a $2,500 non-surety bond and was released and scheduled for an appearance in court.
Hits hanging wires
On Saturday, Aug. 24 at approximately 3:30 p.m., James Jacquier, 51, of East Canaan, was traveling north on Route 126 in Canaan when the trailer portion of the vehicle struck a low hanging utility wire, causing damage to the front portion of the trailer. The collision was determined to be no fault of the vehicle an no enforcement action was taken.
First day of school
Class is back in session in Region One schools. Students arrived at Kent Center School on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for the first day of classes. Backpacks, books, lunch boxes and first-day outfits filled the hallways as students eagerly reunited with friends and met their new teachers.
SALISBURY — The Barn at Stillwaters Farm in Salisbury was packed the evening of Friday, Aug. 23, for a fundraiser for Community Health and Wellness Center (CHWC).
The non-profit organization recently opened a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) facility in North Canaan, to complement existing locations in Torrington and Winsted.
Attendees enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and several dinner options, plus magician Matt Szat and music from Johnny Irion.
On a more serious note, State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) said she often speaks with health care workers who are unhappy with their working conditions.
This is not the case with CHWC employees, she said.
Joanne Borduas, the CHWC CEO, noted that CHWC is the only “comprehensive, independent“ FQHC in Northwest Connecticut.
“We are the health care provider of choice in the northwest region,” she continued, providing “affordable, accessible, high-quality health care.”
“Not just accessible, but patient-centric.”