The Lakeville Journal - January 11, 2024

A safe space at Simon's Rock

Photo courtesy of Bard Queer Leadership Project

The Bard Queer Leadership Project (BQLP), originally slated to begin in the fall of 2024, opened its doors a year ahead of schedule.

Due to the alarming rise in anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation nationwide aimed particularly at schools of all levels, from elementary through college, the starting date was pushed up to September 2023, making this the first year for this progressive program.

Watercolors of Cornwall views in all seasons

'Jane's Garden' by Robert Adzema

Photo by Alexander Wilburn

Sometimes the title says it all.

“Cornwall Landscapes,” a collection of countryside watercolors by resident Robert Adzema, opened at The Cornwall Library Saturday, Jan. 6, and will remain on display through Saturday, Feb. 17. Painted outdoors without the use of photo references, Adzema’s watercolors on paper highlight the extremes of the changing seasons in the small northwestern Connecticut town and include notable landmarks like the red lattice truss bridge that extends over the Housatonic River. The covered bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Seven of Cornwall’s barns are listed on the Connecticut State Register of Historic Places, and Adzema made sure to include a landscape of a classic red barn and silo, darkened in shadow as a low winter sun illuminates a field shrouded in snow.

Vigil at Race Brook Lodge

From the Vigil & Fundraiser for Gaza that took place Dec. 23, 2023, at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield. The gathering featured performances by Palestinian-American vocalist Mona Miari with multi-instrumentalist Zafer Tawil, and Rabbi Zach Fredman. Proceeds from the event went to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and its efforts to support people in Gaza.


