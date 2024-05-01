Glitz and gratitude mark Carter’s farewell gala

Lisa Carter, left, who is retiring next month as Region One Superintendent of Schools after 22 years of service, was honored by the Housatonic Youth Service Bureau at its Gratitude Gala at the Colonial Theatre in North Canaan on Saturday, April 27. Carter, a former HYSB board member, is shown here with Executive Director Kelly Parker.

Debra A. Aleksinas
hysb

NORTH CANAAN — A sold-out crowd dressed to the nines attended a Gratitude Gala at the Colonial Theatre on Saturday, April 27 hosted by the Housatonic Youth Service Bureau (HYSB) honoring Lisa Carter, who is retiring next month as superintendent of the Region One school district.

During the second annual event, which featured cocktails and conversation, live and silent auctions and dinner and dancing, Carter was awarded the Nancy Bird and Linda Sloane Gratitude Award, named to honor two esteemed past board chairs.

Ashley Adkins, HYSB’s director of donor engagement, noted that the award, which was introduced during last year’s inaugural event, “profoundly expresses our commitment to honor those who exemplify our mission, vision and values…and Lisa certainly does all that.”

In announcing this year’s award recipient, the HYSB noted, “Lisa’s transformative leadership has shaped the educational landscape of our community, leaving a lasting impact on students and families alike.”

The Gratitude Award, which honors “those who have gone above and beyond in nurturing the well- being and potential of our youth,” according to HYSB, came as quite a surprise, said Carter, a former board member.

“I was so overwhelmed when I got the call from Kelly,” she said, referring to HYSB Executive Director Kelly Parker.

“I’ve worked with them in some capacity since I was a high school teacher and got to know the organization over time. They really care about our students and our district and they are a valuable part of our community.”

As she spoke, a steady stream of folks stopped by to offer congratulations and wish her well in her future endeavors.

Although Carter is retiring from Region One, she said she will be taking on the role of Assistant Executive Director at EdAdvance in Litchfield. “I am looking forward to it. It will be a full-time commitment but will not demand as much of my time.”

Parker, who greeted guests as they entered the historic theater’s lobby via the red carpet, noted that all proceeds benefit HYSB’s clinical programs and services supporting the community’s youth and families.

"This is our biggest fundraiser of the year," she explained, and all proceeds benefit HYSB's clinical programs and services supporting the community's youth and families.


Debra A. Aleksinas

HYSB staff, from left, Kelly Parker, Lynn Nichols, Jaimie Sadeh, Scott Lynch (volunteer), Taylor Rousseau, Marissa Kent and Shanet Baker.

hysb

