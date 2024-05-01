Back in the state-stocked stomping ground

Patrick L. Sullivan
Leila Hawken
After months of preparation by owners of Tarts and Bread and anticipation by area residents eager to sample the pastries of the newest bakery in town, the Grand Opening planned for Saturday, April 27, has been postponed.
Last-minute problems with mechanicals had proven insurmountable. A handwritten door sign explained the cancellation.
Visitors to the bakery were greeted by Town Supervisor Leo Blackman and a Millerton News reporter. While there was definite disappointment, there was also understanding, and hope that the problems would be resolved, and that the bakery would open for business soon.
Anne Day
The renowned gardening event Trade Secrets is returning for its 24th edition on May 18 and 19, 2024. Trade Secrets is the primary fundraiser for Project SAGE, a non-profit domestic violence agency serving Northwest Connecticut and the surrounding communities in New York and Massachusetts.
On May 18, attendees will have the opportunity to explore six exceptional gardens curated to inspire both novice gardeners and seasoned enthusiasts alike. From Bunny Williams and John Rosselli’s stunning landscapes to the picturesque Millbrook gardens, discover a wealth of ideas and creativity to elevate your green space. Then, on May 19, Lime Rock Park in Lakeville will transform into a haven for plant lovers and garden aficionados. Explore over 40 vendors showcasing the finest garden antiques and rare plants, all while supporting Project SAGE’s mission to end domestic violence and abuse.
“Trade Secrets is not just a garden event; it’s a blooming celebration of community, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Project SAGE. I am inspired by the transformative impact of Trade Secrets on our mission. Over the past 23 years, the funds generated by this horticultural extravaganza have helped many, rippling through our community, fostering awareness, advocacy, and empowerment. Together, through Trade Secrets, we nurture gardens and the strength to cultivate safe, thriving communities free from domestic violence and abuse,” said Kelly Rybczyk, Interim Executive Director at Project SAGE.
Visit TradesecretsCT.com or call (860) 364-1080 for more information.
Go with the flow
Lans Christensen
The Kent School varsity crew team set out on the Housatonic River for practice in late April.
SHARON — Enthusiastic about early planning for a town-wide celebration of Sharon Hospital, resident Deborah Moore outlined festive possibilities at the regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen Tuesday, April 23.
Reading through a trove of records preserved by the late Mary Kirby, who documented the history of the Sharon Hospital Auxiliary organization, led Moore to imagine a summer celebration on Sunday, August 25, to include a parade and a community picnic, most likely to be held at Veterans’ Park.
While not requesting any financial support from the town, planning to finance the event through her own efforts, Moore said that she was seeking logistical assistance with arrangements and the town’s support for the idea of the event.
Moore spoke of installing over-the-road banners around the town, but the selectmen cautioned that the banner idea would need state approval as the main roads are state roads.
“I am inspired by the level of community commitment,” Moore said of the decades of dedication among hundreds of hospital volunteers, suggesting that such supporters should be recognized. She singled out the past supportive work of Mary Kirby, Ben Heller and James Buckley, and in recent years, the Save Sharon Hospital organization.
The Sharon Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1912 by 40 charter members, Moore reported, indicating that the hospital itself had opened in late 1909, with eight beds housed in a brick home on Caulkinstown Road. It had two nurses, three doctors and a small operating room.
By 1968, the hospital staff had grown to 200, assisted by 300 volunteers, serving 3400 patients annually.
