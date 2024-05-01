Mountaineers fall 3-0 to Wamogo

Anthony Foley caught Chase Ciccarelli in a rundown when HVRHS played Wamogo Wednesday, May 1.

Riley Klein
Mountaineers fall 3-0 to Wamogo

LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School varsity baseball dropped a 3-0 decision to Wamogo Regional High School Wednesday, May 1.

The Warriors kept errors to a minimum and held the Mountaineers scoreless through seven innings. HVRHS freshman pitcher Chris Race started the game strong with no hits through the first three innings, but hiccups in the fourth gave Wamogo a lead that could not be caught.

Chris Race mixed the curveball into his rotation.Riley Klein

It was a bright spring day in Litchfield on May 1, partly cloudy and about 72 degrees at game time. Adjacent to a dairy farm, the ball field at Wamogo boasts the distinctive ambiance of “moos” resonating in tandem with the umpire’s spirited strike calls.

The game started slowly and was dictated by lights-out pitching from both bullpens. Wamogo’s Derek DeNigris and HVRHS’s Race each pitched a shutout until the fourth inning.

Owen Riemer reeled in a fly ball to centerfield.Riley Klein

In the bottom of the fourth, Quinn Coffey hit a pop fly to right field for a two RBI double to put Wamogo on the board. The infield got HVRHS out of the inning with back-to-back rundowns.

Race made it through the fifth inning with no hits and freshman reliever Wyatt Bayer took over on the hill in the sixth inning. An unfortunate balk on Bayer’s first pitch sent the runner on third home and gave Wamogo its final run of the game.

Wes Allyn played first base and batted 1-for-3 from the plate.Riley Klein

The Warriors won 3-0 and advanced to 5-4-1 for the season. HVRHS moved to 3-8. Offensively, HVRHS was led by Wyatt Bayer who hit 2-for-3. Wes Allyn and Sam Marcus each logged a single for the Mountaineers. Race threw two strikeouts and Bayer threw one.

For Wamogo, Derek DeNigris hit 1-for-2, Patrick Weaving hit 1-for-2, and Josh DeLello hit 1-for-3. DeNigris logged seven strikeouts and the Warriors committed zero errors throughout the game.

Freshman Wyatt Bayer played third base before coming in as HVRHS's relief pitched in the sixth inning.Riley Klein

Curious cows watched the game from next door and echoed strike calls with resonating "moos."Riley Klein

