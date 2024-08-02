Housy Juniors win summer baseball championship

SHARON —Housy Juniors defeated Barkhamsted 6-5 in the thrilling conclusion to Babe Ruth League District 4 Northwest Connecticut summer baseball Thursday, Aug. 1.



Housy, made up of players aged 13 to 16 from the six Region One town, played from behind for the majority of the game at Veterans' Field in Sharon. All tied up in the bottom of the seventh inning, the championship ended when Owen Riemer stole home plate for the go ahead run.

It was a team effort to secure the victory and Coach John Conklin praised his players for keeping a level head throughout the game.

Braeden Duncan pitched the first four innings against Barkhamsted. Riley Klein

"I don't care if we're up by 10 or down by 10, they've got the same look on their face. That's what distinguishes a champion from an ordinary player," said Conklin after the win.

The Juniors finished with the second-best regular season record and advanced to the big game after beating Tri-Town, with players from Litchfield, Warren, Goshen and Morris. First basemen Wes Allyn hit a grand slam in the semi-final game July 29 to propel Housy into the final.

Four seed Barkhamsted reached the title game by defeating top ranked New Hartford in a stunning 12-6 decision Tuesday, July 30. The Barkhamsted squad battled to the bitter end and shook hands with their heads held high as runners up after a well-played game against Housy.

With the bleachers full, young fans found seats on the nearby playground. Riley Klein

On Aug. 1, the heat was on for the title. Lawn chairs and bleachers were packed with fans for both sides there to cheer on their team. The sun was shining, about 87 degrees at game time.

This was the first year that 16-year-olds were permitted in the Babe Ruth League, however players aged 16 were not allowed to pitch. Braeden Duncan started the game on the hill for Housy and pitched the first four innings.

Duncan let one run by in the first and Housy was held scoreless through two. Barkhamsted clung to a 1-0 until the third inning when they tacked on two more runs to go up 3-0.

Housy responded in the third inning by putting the bat on the ball. Base runners hustled around the diamond and successfully tied the game up at 3-3.

Grafton Reilly closed out the game on the mound for Housy. Riley Klein

A scoreless fourth inning gave way to a pitching change for Housy with Grafton Reilly taking the mound. Reilly took a few batters to find his rhythm before settling in. Barkhamsted scored one in the transition to go up 4-3.

Housy took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth with Owen Riemer and Brooker Cheney each scored on errors. Barkhamsted quickly evened it up in the sixth inning at 5-5.

Reilly pitched a clean seventh inning before Housy stepped up to the plate. A tired Barkhamsted pitcher let up walk after walk until the bases were loaded.

A pop fly was snagged out of the air by the Barkhamsted first basemen, who turned a double play at third. Riemer stole third the next pitch. With the sun setting and the game on the line, glory was just 90 feet away.

Housy celebrates as champions after Owen Riemer steals home for the 6-5 win. Riley Klein

A wild pitch from Barkhamsted bounced to the backstop and sent Riemer charging down the third base line. As the catcher turned to make the out, Riemer touched home safely.



Housy rejoiced in the infield as champions after the 6-5 victory.

"This is probably the best group of kids I've coached," said Conklin.