Housatonic baseball wins 15-3 over Terryville

Wes Allyn slides safely into second base, April 16.

Photo by Riley Klein
hvrhs baseball

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School varsity baseball won big at home Wednesday, April 16, with a 15-3 win against Terryville High School.

Housatonic performed well on both sides of the ball. Offensively, HVRHS batters combined for 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

Defensively, the Mountaineers played a bullpen game and swapped pitchers at the top of each inning. Together. Wes Allyn, Carson Riva, Chris Race, Anthony Foley and Dan Moran threw seven strikeouts to win by mercy rule after five innings.

Anthony Foley logged 2 RBIs against Terryville April 16.Photo by Riley Klein

The game was played during spring break, resulting in limited rosters for both teams. Several HVRHS players went on the school trip to Europe and were touring Siena, Italy at game time.

Conditions back home in Falls Village were chilly. The sun peaked through for a moment or two, but otherwise it was overcast and 46 degrees with high winds.

Allyn pitched the first inning and held Terryville scoreless. In the bottom for the first, Foley singled and Race got walked before Hunter Conklin brought them both home on a 2 RBI double.

Carson Riva threw two strikeouts when he pitched the second inning against Terryville.Photo by Riley Klein

Riva pitched the second inning and let up one run. Offensively, HVRHS loaded the bases early in the bottom of the second and scored four runs before the inning was out.

Race brought the heat in the third inning and put the Terryville batters out in order. HVRHS did not score in the bottom of the third and score remained 6-1.

Foley pitched the fourth inning and threw two strikeouts. A series of errors in the infield loaded the bases, but Foley got out of the inning letting up just one run. HVRHS added to the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning with nine more runs.

Moran stepped to the mound for the fifth inning. One run scored, but a strikeout and two putouts ended the game by mercy rule —up by 10 or more after five innings.

From left, Wes Allyn, Anthony Foley and Dan Moran each pitched one inning in the 15-3 win April 16.Photo by Riley Klein

Offensively, Chris Race led HVRHS with 4 RBIs. Hunter Conklin, Aidan Miller, Logan Labshere and Anthony Foley each had 2 RBIs.

For Terryville, Aiden Legassey led the team on offense with 1 RBI. Jack Rioux batted 2-for-2 and Ethan Bilodeau hit 2-for-3.

Housatonic’s season record improved to 2-3 and Terryville moved to 1-3.

The Mountaineers play the next four games on the road before returning home May 1 at 4 p.m. for a non-league game against O’Brien Technical High School.

Hunter Conklin celebrates on second after hitting a 2 RBI double in the first inning.Photo by Riley Klein

