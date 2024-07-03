Housy Juniors baseball drops 9-5 to Barkhamsted

SHARON — The Housy Juniors hosted the second game of the Babe Ruth summer baseball league at Veterans’ Field in Sharon on June 27. They fought hard against Barkhamsted, but ultimately fell to their opponent, 9-5.



The Housy team consists of teens from Region One towns: Sharon, Salisbury, Kent, Cornwall, North Canaan, and Falls Village. Players range in age from 13 to 15 and learn from the experienced coaching and invested teammates that summer baseball offers.

Fans surrounded the field on a cool and windy afternoon as Braeden Duncan, a rising sophomore from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, took the mound to start the game. He was able to help Housy keep a tight first inning, letting one run squeeze by.

Only able to get a few players on base, the Juniors had a slow start at bat and were unsuccessful in scoring any runs in the first inning.

At the top of the second, Duncan’s strong pitching locked out their opponents, and then Housy got on the board in the bottom of the inning. The Juniors took a 2-1 lead with runs from both Hunter Conklin and Wes Allyn.

Barkhamsted came out strong at the top of the third and were able to get their first two hitters on base. As the inning progressed, the two athletes slowly made their way around the diamond to score two runs.

Both teams in the Babe Ruth League laid it all on the line, including Brooker Cheney seen sliding head-first into second base. Copey Rollins

A pitching change put Hunter Conklin on the mound for Housy. Barkhamsted was able to sneak in one more run before Conklin struck them out in a key moment with the bases loaded, putting an end to their high-scoring inning.

Barkhamsted kept its momentum, completely blocking out Housy at the bottom of the third. Housy, however, struck back with relief pitcher Wyatt Bayer at the top of the fourth getting a pair of strikeouts before tagging a Barkhamsted player at first base.

Housy was only able to get one run in, by Brooker Cheney, in the bottom of the fourth. However, the Juniors started the fifth inning strong, and with clutch tags on the first two batters at first before striking out a third.

At the bottom of the fifth, Allyn hit a rocket deep in the outfield, and with a sacrifice bunt from Grafton Reilly, Housy was able to score yet another run bringing the game to 6-4 and chipping away at Barkhamsted’s lead. Backed by the motivation from his team, Bayer worked hard at the mound, striking out three Barkhamsted batters again.

Wyatt Bayer came in as the relief pitcher for Housy. Despite some serious heat and hustle from Bayer, Barkhamsted won 9-5. Copey Rollins

Housy was unable to make up any ground at the bottom of the sixth and Barkhamsted had a strong seventh inning, getting three runs off of the fatigued home team.

As the sun started to go down and the field got cooler, Housy got ready to make a big push at the end of the seventh. Barkhamsted pushed harder and was able to close out the game 9-5.

The teams stayed close throughout the whole game with each working hard to prevent the other from gaining any momentum. After the game, Housy coach John Conklin said, “I see growth every single game,” as he looked forward to further honing the team’s skills in their game against Tri Town on Saturday, June 29.