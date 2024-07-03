Housy Juniors baseball drops 9-5 to Barkhamsted

Braeden Duncan started on the mound for the Housy Juniors in the game against Barkhamsted, June 27.

Copey Rollins
hvrhs baseball

Housy Juniors baseball drops 9-5 to Barkhamsted

SHARON — The Housy Juniors hosted the second game of the Babe Ruth summer baseball league at Veterans’ Field in Sharon on June 27. They fought hard against Barkhamsted, but ultimately fell to their opponent, 9-5.

The Housy team consists of teens from Region One towns: Sharon, Salisbury, Kent, Cornwall, North Canaan, and Falls Village. Players range in age from 13 to 15 and learn from the experienced coaching and invested teammates that summer baseball offers.

Fans surrounded the field on a cool and windy afternoon as Braeden Duncan, a rising sophomore from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, took the mound to start the game. He was able to help Housy keep a tight first inning, letting one run squeeze by.

Only able to get a few players on base, the Juniors had a slow start at bat and were unsuccessful in scoring any runs in the first inning.

At the top of the second, Duncan’s strong pitching locked out their opponents, and then Housy got on the board in the bottom of the inning. The Juniors took a 2-1 lead with runs from both Hunter Conklin and Wes Allyn.

Barkhamsted came out strong at the top of the third and were able to get their first two hitters on base. As the inning progressed, the two athletes slowly made their way around the diamond to score two runs.

Both teams in the Babe Ruth League laid it all on the line, including Brooker Cheney seen sliding head-first into second base.Copey Rollins

A pitching change put Hunter Conklin on the mound for Housy. Barkhamsted was able to sneak in one more run before Conklin struck them out in a key moment with the bases loaded, putting an end to their high-scoring inning.

Barkhamsted kept its momentum, completely blocking out Housy at the bottom of the third. Housy, however, struck back with relief pitcher Wyatt Bayer at the top of the fourth getting a pair of strikeouts before tagging a Barkhamsted player at first base.

Housy was only able to get one run in, by Brooker Cheney, in the bottom of the fourth. However, the Juniors started the fifth inning strong, and with clutch tags on the first two batters at first before striking out a third.

At the bottom of the fifth, Allyn hit a rocket deep in the outfield, and with a sacrifice bunt from Grafton Reilly, Housy was able to score yet another run bringing the game to 6-4 and chipping away at Barkhamsted’s lead. Backed by the motivation from his team, Bayer worked hard at the mound, striking out three Barkhamsted batters again.

Wyatt Bayer came in as the relief pitcher for Housy. Despite some serious heat and hustle from Bayer, Barkhamsted won 9-5.Copey Rollins

Housy was unable to make up any ground at the bottom of the sixth and Barkhamsted had a strong seventh inning, getting three runs off of the fatigued home team.

As the sun started to go down and the field got cooler, Housy got ready to make a big push at the end of the seventh. Barkhamsted pushed harder and was able to close out the game 9-5.

The teams stayed close throughout the whole game with each working hard to prevent the other from gaining any momentum. After the game, Housy coach John Conklin said, “I see growth every single game,” as he looked forward to further honing the team’s skills in their game against Tri Town on Saturday, June 29.

hvrhs baseball

Latest News

Exactly like you, Bob Parker

Exactly like you, Bob Parker
Jack Branfield
Alexander Wilburn

'Bob never got through a gig without having a good time and having a laugh,” said Wanda Houston at Music Mountain’s Gordon Hall on Saturday, June 29. She was there performing jazz classics in a tribute concert, and the “Bob” in question being honored was the late West Cornwall resident Robert Andrew Parker, who Houston described meeting at The Wake Robin Inn in the mid 1990s as she was still getting used to the music scene of rural Connecticut. Parker was a veteran of just that scene. Outside of his work as a prolific watercolor painter and illustrator whose work was featured in The New Yorker and the collection of The Museum of Modern Art alike, was also a drummer. In his free time, Parker, who died in 2024 at the age of 96, was a member of the jazz band Jive by Five along with members like pianist Scott Heth.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

“Empty Nest” is the painting that won “Best Watercolor of the Year.”

Provided

'This is my time,” said Deborah Chabrian, still basking in the glow of winning “Best Watercolor of the Year” at the PleinAir Convention in Cherokee, S.C.

Her painting “Empty Nest,” depicting an empty birdcage in front of her South Kent studio window, with a view of Schaghticoke Mountain behind it, was chosen as the ultimate winner in the watercolor category after a complex year-long competition.

Keep ReadingShow less
paintings

Finding the light: Jimmy Wright’s sunflowers at Argazzi Gallery

Finding the light: Jimmy Wright’s sunflowers at Argazzi Gallery

Judith Singelis at Argazzi Gallery

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, June 22, The Argazzi Gallery opened “Looking for the Light,” an intimate exhibition celebrating the work of Jimmy Wright, an artist whose relationship with sunflowers has spanned decades.

Wright moved to New York City in 1974. Growing up gay in rural Kentucky, he wasn’t able to express himself openly, but upon immersing himself in New York’s gay scene in the 70’s, he finally found he was able to live his life freely. He began to depict his social scene, making large-scale drawings of nights out at gay clubs in unapologetic detail. Three of those drawings are now on view at the Whitney Museum, high praise and validation that Wright is giddy about in the sweetest and humblest of ways.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit