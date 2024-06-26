Summer basketball tips off in Torrington

Neighbors. The people living around the site do not want houses there. They would prefer the vacant land. We can only speak from our own experiences with neighbors. On one side our house sits 20 feet from the property line; and the neighbor’s house is the same. We talk, visit back and forth, eat together, enjoy life. Some years ago, a former neighbor in that house sketched a picture of our girls and their friends drawing with chalk on their driveway. We have it as a lovely remembrance. We much prefer neighbors to an empty lot next door.

Open Space. There are several small parks in Salisbury. Stiles Meadow, Vincent Preserve which is designated Forever Wild; pocket parks next to the post office and next to Sweet William’s; and the library has open area next to Salmon Kill.

Open Land. There are a number of pleasant areas for walking near the town center. The Rail Trail is always great. A walk down Indian Cave Rd. takes you to the amazing ski jumps. Dark Hollow Preserve from Salmon Kill to Farnum Road has been kept unspoiled, a beautiful, pristine trail. Pope Preserve, just past Lion’s Head, is a nice loop of about one mile. There are more than 10,000 acres of preserved land in Salisbury.

Playground at the Site. We have passed the area at least a thousand times in the past 40 years and have never seen children coming in, going out, or playing there.

Finding Homes to Remodel or Land on Which to Build. We have been told that there are other places to build. It has been very, very difficult to find suitable homes or land for affordable houses. If you don’t believe this, please do some searching, and let us know what you find. We will follow up. Our first and most successful effort was at 62 – 68 East Main St., Dunham Drive. We have eight homes there. The neighbors never complain.

Town Meeting There will be a town meeting soon to offer information and seek public support for the building of these two homes. We hope you will come out to support the plan.

Leo Gafney, Housing Trust President Emeritus

Judy Gafney, Housing Trust Board Member

Thanks for community support at Arty Party

It is with full hearts we wish to say, thank you. Thank you for coming to our coming out party on June 14 at The White Hart Inn. They were the perfect hosts and we had such fun mingling with everyone and seeing our community come together. Thanks to our partners, Elizabeth Macaire and Simon Kristoph of Macaire-Kristoph for curating the exhibit and sale.

In the wake of the Arty Party we would like to take a moment to reaffirm why we were all there: East Mountain House, a soon to open (Spring 2025) community sanctuary to support those close to the end of life and their loved ones.

While East Mountain House is our is our gift to the community, we are dependent upon each other. We need ongoing support like we saw at the party to provide contemplative care and assistance to our neighbors. Working with our local visiting hospice, we will provide the supporting palliative and pastoral care in our home, as in one’s own home, regardless of the ability to pay. Collective community death care is coming to town.

We look forward to our next get together. Stay tuned!

For more detailed information about East Mountain House, visit: www.eastmountainhouse.org

Send us questions or comments please write to us: helpme@eastmountainhouse.org. We are a member of the Omega Home Network, a national organization promoting the development of community homes for dying people.

Keavy Bedell, Co-founder

Craig Davis, Co-founder

Appreciating Lakeville Hose Company rescue

On Father’s Day we faced a traumatic situation. Our ten-year-old dachshund was lost in the crawl space under our house with a mother raccoon and her babies. We tried to rescue the dog, but we didn’t have the necessary equipment. We called the Lakeville Hose Company and several men arrived with saws and other paraphernalia. Also present was Lee Sohl, the area’s animal warden. They worked diligently and with great concern for us and all the animals in the space. Their combined efforts saved our dog.

We want to thank them for the concern they showed us, the way they worked, and especially for giving up part of their Father’s’s Day.

We all rely on our civic and service organizations and should donate to them. They are always there when needed.

Macey Levin

Gloria Miller

Lakeville