Turning Back the Pages - July 16, 2026

125 years ago — July 1901

LIME ROCK — Emil, the fourteen-year-old son of Alfonso Ruet, was severely burned Sunday afternoon by falling into a burning coal pit on one of the wood-jobs south of Lime Rock station. The boy walked up on the pit to see if the fire was feeding properly and broke through into the burning coal.

100 years ago — July 1926

This is the time of year when many have to get back on the job to take a rest after their vacation.

Some of the automobilists who run around late at night with their muffler cut out wide open evidently imagine that they are “Hot potatoes from Cripple Creek”, in fact they feel they are regular “gol darn hot sports, by heck”. The truth of the matter is that they lack a lot of filling above the ears.

50 years ago — July 1976

The murder charge against Peter Reilly was dropped by Judge Luke F. Martin in Litchfield Superior Court Wednesday. Reilly can still be tried for manslaughter but State’s Attorney John F. Bianchi must now file a motion of intent if he wishes to try Reilly on that charge. On Tuesday, Reilly’s lawyer, T.F. Gilroy Daly, had filed a motion asking for dismissal of the murder indictment against the 21-year-old Canaan man.

An iron salamander, believed to be from Ethan Allen’s furnace, was lowered into place in Lakeville Bicentennial Park recently. Weighing over a ton, it is believed to be over 200 years old.

By fall, citizens band radio buffs across the state will no longer be able to pick up police broadcasts on their scanners as they are presently equipped. The state police commissioner’s office this week confirmed reports that the two channels now used for police communications will be abandoned and the 12 state barracks will talk to their patrol cars on four new higher-frequency channels. The new numbers are “classified information,” according to a Canaan Troop B spokesman.

SALISBURY — Mr. and Mrs. Richard F. Corroon of Wilmington, Del., have announced the engagement of their niece, Susan Brannack Skakel, to Curtis Gordon Rand, son of John A. Rand of Salisbury and Mrs. Harrison E. Salisbury of Taconic and New York City.

SALISBURY — Although there have been few reports of “lake bites” in the past week from swimmers at Lake Wononscopomuc, samples of lake water and snails will be tested by the state Department of Health in Hartford. First Selectman Charlotte Reid said Monday she personally will take the samples collected by Dr. Henry Gallup to Hartford Tuesday for examination, although, she added, she did not expect analysis results immediately.

KENT — Templeton Farms Apartments, Kent’s 24-unit project for senior citizens, will be dedicated this Saturday at 3 p.m. The project, first discussed by local organizations in 1973, has been completed in less than three years.

25 years ago — July 2001

The Sharon Laundromat at the shopping center closed its doors last month. Owners Barbara and Norman Johnson owned the business for 20 years. “We just got tired and wanted to relax,”

Shannon Perotti, daughter of Bonnie and Charles Perotti of Canaan, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2001 semester at St. Joseph College in West Hartford.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.