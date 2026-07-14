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Library tag sale draws crowds to Falls Village

Library tag sale draws crowds to Falls Village

From left, Garth Kobal, Amy Wynn and Mary Priestman looked over the china for sale at the Hunt Library tag sale Saturday, July 11.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE – Bargain hunters turned out at the Center on Main in Falls Village on Saturday, July 11, for the first day of the David M. Hunt Library tag sale.

Outside the Center, shoppers browsed tennis rackets, outdoor chairs, flower pots, baskets, camping equipment and a hedge trimmer.

Inside, visitors had to make their way past a maze of chairs and sofas to get to the long tables inside.

Sheila Moore, a Salisbury summer resident who is from Arlington, Virginia, was there with a troop of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She clutched a set of seat cushions for outdoor chairs in triumph.

“I’ve been looking all over for something like this.”

Kim Allen of Falls Village eyed a set of white women’s gloves. “This takes me back. All my aunts wore these.”

Other offerings included a beer-making kit, several coffee makers, assorted artwork, china, and a dog raincoat and booties set, which was snagged by Zoe Fedorjaczenko.

Garth Kobal of Friends of the Scoville Library said the tag sale typically raises between $5,000 and $7,000 for the library. “It’s hard to say,” he said. “Depends on what people bring in.”

The sale ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and again on Sunday, July 12, during the Falls Village Car and Motorcycle Show.

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