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Century-old rummage sale returns with rare finds and old treasures

Century-old rummage sale returns with rare finds and old treasures

Tom Windas and Betsey Mauro try to decide on a price for a houseware item in preparation for the Cornwall Woman’s Society Rummage Sale that will be held July 18-20.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL– Residents are already sorting, pricing and arranging hundreds of donated items at the Mohawk Mountain Ski Area lodge as preparations begin for the Cornwall Woman’s Society’s annual Rummage Sale, a community tradition dating to 1924.

But this event is so much more than racks of clothing, tables of dishware, trays of jewelry and toys and crafts. It represents generations of Cornwall residents who have come together to support local students and nonprofits while bonding with one another to ensure the sale’s success.

Scheduled for July 18 to 20, the Rummage Sale has been held since 1924. The major event is held at the ski area, but there are satellite sale locations at Town Hall, where bargain hunters can find furniture, lamps and fine art, and the United Church of Christ Parish House, often stocked with books, small electronics and stationery.

Many volunteers sorting donations, pricing merchandise and hanging clothing shared stories of their families’ history with the sale.

Lory Bevans has vivid childhood memories of her grandfather giving her $20 and leaving her to shop for three or four hours. For years she would arrive at 5 a.m. when tickets were distributed so she could receive #1.

“I always would buy an antique suitcase to store all my purchases in,” Bevans said. “One year I was so excited to buy a calico dress. When I got home, my grandmother told me she had donated it.”

Betsey Mauro said the sale has been part of her life since infancy. Her mother, Cilla Mauro, and Thalia Scoville ran the event for many years. “I was in a playpen when I came to my first sale,” she said.

Spencer Markow also began attending the sale at a young age. His mother, Jennifer Markow, said he was born during one of the sales and spent many of his childhood birthdays there. For many years, Jennifer Markow brought cupcakes for everyone to celebrate his special day.

Cheryl Thibault is the current organizer and another who has taken the baton from her mother, Patricia Thibault, who ran it for years. It’s a real family affair with her mother, daughter and grandchildren helping out this year.

“I love being here,” she said, looking around at all the volunteers busy at work. “We raise money for important causes. This year we’re giving 10 educational gifts to students who have graduated from Cornwall Consolidated School, as well as money to a list of nonprofits.”

She spoke of the wide popularity of the sale. Many people schedule their summer vacations around it, she said.

The sale will be held Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (half priced), and Monday from 9 a.m. to noon (fill a bag for $5).

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