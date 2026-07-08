Designer confections sell like hot cakes in auction to support Sharon Historical Society

SHARON – Judging from the record crowd at Friday’s Let’s Eat Cake auction and cocktail party hosted by the Sharon Historical Society, Abbey Nova, its executive director, was right when she said, “Not even heat can keep us from cake.”

More than 15 years after the first auction was held, all proceeds continue to support the Sharon Historical Society and Museum. This year, the event brought in $27,000.

Despite the sweltering temperature, the tent on the lawn was filled with guests eager to bid on the extraordinary array of cakes that were on the auction block. Most of the entries displayed a deep sense of artistry and creativity, resulting in compliments and looks of amazement as visitors strolled around the tables to geta preview.

“My mother was a professional baker,” said Joe Baxer of Kent, as he marveled at one of the intricately designed confections. “She’d be thrilled to see these.”

Susan Bang of Sharon attended the event for the first time and said, “Everyone told me this was amazing, and they were right.”

Bidding was brisk as the three auctioneers, Christopher Robinson, Brian Ross and Danny Tieger, moved the action along.

One cake that attracted a great deal of attention was a joint entry by First Selectman Casey Flanagan and selectmen Lynn Kearcher and John Brett. Dubbed, “the Better Mousetrap,” the rich chocolate ganache cake with raspberry cream layers was topped with a whimsical mousetrap cheeseboard and tiny chocolate mice. It was meant to pay tribute to Sharon’s industrial past.

The Mousetrap Cake was entered into the Sharon Historical Society’s Let’s Eat Cake auction by three Sharon selectmen. Ruth Epstein

Its description read, “In 1857, Sharon resident Judson Bostwick perfected the mousetrap, earning the town the title of Mousetrap Capital of the World. His spring-loaded basswood trap helped protect farm communities across America by controlling rodents that spoiled feed and spread disease.” The cake garnered $1,000.

Another favorite that also went for $1,000 was the “Bee’s Knees” baked by Lucy Savo. A three-layer chocolate cake, it was decorated with white chocolate honeycomb and edible bees and flowers.

Going for $1,300 was the “Young Marrieds” by Matthew Marden, who explained “it got its unusual name when it became very popular at dinner parties given by young married couples in Hingham, Mass., in the 1970s. It was a two-layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and covered in crushed walnuts.

Christopher Robinson, president of the Sharon Historical Society board of directors, seeks a bid at Friday’s Let’s Eat Cake event. Ruth Epstein

“Let Them Eat Flowers” by Domanie Guerrera was a white cake with Italian meringue frosting, organic roasted strawberries and edible organic flowers. The description noted, “In this hectic world we live in, it’s not only important to stop and smell the flowers but maybe go one step further and EAT them!” It sold for $700.

“The Classic Birthday Cake” by Sarah Collins secured the highest bid at $2,500. According to Collins, this triple-layer yellow cake with vanilla buttercream used to be sold at the now-closed Wayland Bakery in Providence. “One bite will take you right back to childhood,” wrote Collins on the description. “It comes with a piping bag and extra icing so you can write your own custom message on top.”

For the first time, the auction had a raffle, and three cakes were given free to the winners.