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Turning Back the Pages - May 14, 2026

125 years ago — May 1901

NOTICE. All persons are forbidden dumping rubbish or anything on our land. Especially on Lands between the Bradley and McDuffie farms. M.H. Robbins.

SALISBURY — Three forest fires have started thus far this season in this section. The woods near the town farm in some way took fire last Sunday. A force of twenty or more men soon had the fire extinguished.

100 years ago — May 1926

Once more we wish to allude to the sounding of the fire siren. Paste this in your hat and remember it if you have occasion to sound the alarm: Within the fire district limits- one continuous blast; outside the fire district- three blasts. Simple enough if remembered.

Peter A. Kisselbrack, who has been at the Town Farm since last fall, has become mentally deranged and has been taken to the Middletown Insane Retreat. Peter for the past two years has been steadily losing his eyesight and became unable to follow his trade as painter, and his old friends in this section feel very sorry to learn of his further misfortune.

50 years ago — May 1976

SALISBURY — A proposal for a 300-member “very high-grade residential country club” on the site of Fair Acres Farm at the foot of Smith Hill was brought before the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night. The plan, as outlined by associates Florence and Andelmo Ortiz, owners of Fair Acres, calls for an 18-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a stable and indoor riding ring and a “health facility.”

Paul Schmitt, a Housatonic Valley Regional High School senior from Canaan, won national recognition this week for his original work in computer programming. Schmitt was named one of 59 students from across America whose projects will be displayed at the 1976 National Computer Conference June 7-10 in New York City.

A joint effort by the towns of Salisbury and Sharon was initiated Monday morning in the official opening of a solid waste transfer station on Route 41 in Salisbury. Sharon First Selectman William Wilbur threw the first bag of garbage into the compacting unit while Salisbury selectmen looked on. The $120,000 facility can be used by Sharon residents now and by Salisbury residents beginning July 1.

LAKEVILLE — The state Public Utilities Control Authority has denied a request from the Lakeville Water Company for a 34.4 per cent across-the-board rate hike for all types of customers, but will allow the company a smaller increase. The exact figure has yet to be determined, Lakeville manager Edward Kipp said Tuesday night.

Debbie and Bruce Bennett will officially open their new greenhouse in Kent this Saturday. Guest speaker for the occasion will be Elvin McDonald, garden editor of House & Garden magazine. Kent Greenhouse was located for three years in Railroad Square in Kent. The all-new complex on Route 7 south of Kent enabled the Bennetts to “expand everything.”

CANAAN — Becton-Dickinson plant manager Daniel O’Donnell this week cited the company’s excellent second quarter performance, saying that his firm has been hiring and expects to continue hiring. In recent months B-D, which manufactures disposable plastic hypodermic syringes, has re-hired all of the 50 employees laid off during the 1975 recession. The plant manager refused to comment, however, on reports that increased production at the plant is the result of a national program to inoculate the United States populace against swine flu. Company employees have reportedly been working overtime schedules since Easter.

Canaan brothers Mark and Stephen Clarke are among the performers who appear in the movie “American Years,” the feature presentation at Philadelphia’s Living History Center. The movie sweeps the viewer through 200 years of American history through a series of vignettes,

CORNWALL — Clarence Meier — artist, ceramicist and retired Cornwall postmaster — will have on sale at the Town Hall on May 31 the pottery collection which he has accumulated over his past years as a resident of Cornwall. The birds, animals and designs which he originated and created, are the result of Meier’s lifetime interest in nature. Besides being a ceramicist, he is also the designer and creator of the wall murals on display in the Cornwall Post Office and the National Iron Bank in Cornwall.

CORNWALL — When the Bicentennial Committee met Friday night to review plans for the celebration of the nation’s 200th birthday, chairman Paula Holmes reported that the ladies of St. Bridget’s Church are moving ahead so rapidly with squares for the Bicentennial quilt that there may be enough for two quilts. The first will be a gift to the Historical Society. The second will be offered at a raffle.

KENT — Jeanne Howard is the first woman member in the 65-year history of the Kent Fire Department. She was elected to membership at the department’s monthly meeting last week.

25 years ago — May 2001

CANAAN — Bicron Electronics, a certified global manufacturer of solenoids and transformer products, has acquired SMA LLC, a solenoid manufacturer in Concord, N.H. All manufacturing operations have been transferred to the Bicron Canaan plant. This acquisition broadens Bicron’s solenoid product offerings, technical expertise and sales coverage, customer service, engineering and manufacturing organization.


These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

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