Turning Back the Pages - November 12, 2026

125 years ago — November 1901

When Judge William Travers Jerome arrived in Lakeville on Tuesday evening, he was tendered a royal reception and a hearty welcome. About 400 citizens were gathered at the depot, and when the Judge stepped from the train, a roar of applause went up that denoted the enthusiasm and delight of his host of friends, while the surroundings were a blaze of red fire. After shaking hands with a number of friends the Judge and his party were driven to his residence where they dined and enjoyed a brief rest. At 2 o’clock a message from President Roosevelt was received, congratulating the Judge upon the splendid fight and victory.

SALISBURY — James R. Harrison has closed his house for the winter and the family will spend the winter at the White Hart Inn.

SHARON — At the Barnes place workmen are busy digging a cellar drain of eight feet in depth, at the starting point near the house. It is to cross the road and will extend nearly across the field in front of the house, and must necessarily be quite an expensive job.

James Martin this week moved his family to Stockbridge where he is to take charge of a mining plant.

SHARON — Uncle George Cole is in town for a few days.

Last Sunday night a couple of worthless curs got into the large flock of sheep belonging to the Belcher sisters on the Lime Rock road and before they were discovered they had bitten and badly wounded forty sheep, the most of them so badly that it will be necessary to kill them. The owners of the dogs are not known. The next night one of the dogs returned to put the finish on his work, but a bullet soon put an end to his miserable existence.

Delbert Blass who has been working in Ancram for several weeks has returned to his home in Ore Hill.

Gertrude Adeline, aged two years and eight months, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward McCarrick of this village died shortly after one o’clock on Saturday morning of spinal trouble. The funeral was held at the home on Monday afternoon. This is the third bereavement Mr. and Mrs. McCarrick have sustained, and the sympathy of the entire community goes out to them in their sorrow.

100 years ago — November 1926

SALISBURY — Elbert Cane of Tenefly, N.J., spent the week-end with his mother, Mrs. Charles Cane. On Saturday evening 26 children and grandchildren of Mrs. Cane gathered at the home and had an enjoyable party. There was a fine supper, games and other amusements.

We have often wondered why so many theatres were named “Strand” or “Capitol.” Do you suppose it is because so many bad actors get stranded in the capitol?

Wedding bells are to ring in Lime Rock soon.

LIME ROCK — Archie Lynch and Eugene Eggleston are wiring cottage No. 5.

The ground frozen quite solidly on Wednesday night, marking the first real wintry weather of the present fall.

50 years ago — November 1976

The first substantial snow of the season hit the Northwest Corner unexpectedly Wednesday morning, snarling school buses and causing hazardous driving conditions generally. Two inches had fallen in Lakeville by 10 a.m.

A Northwest Corner physician and pharmacist confirmed separately this week reports of a local outbreak of scabies. State Health Department officials have become concerned about a state-wide increase in the number of cases. Recently, Torrington area school officials reported several elementary school cases.

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday night to append a “notice of illegal conveyance” to land records pertaining to property sold to various parties by Northwest Lumber and Supply Co. The notice will carry a warning that the subdivision of the company’s property on Under Mountain Road was made without the necessary approval of the commission. The PZC approved plans for the subdivision, after the properties had been sold, but later found that the lot boundaries recorded on the deeds did not conform to the boundaries on the plan it had approved.

LAKEVILLE — Robinson Leech Associates, the real estate firm which has been in Salisbury for many years, has moved to new quarters in the former Becket and Wagner law building on Main Street, Lakeville.

State transportation commissioners James F. Shugrue of Connecticut and Raymond T. Schuler of New York have jointly urged Conrail to immediately take steps to restore rail freight service over the Poughkeepsie Bridge in New York. The railroad bridge across the Hudson River has been out of service since it was damaged by fire in May 1975.

CANAAN — The irresponsible actions of some youths apparently have endangered the future of Halloween in Canaan. Discussion at Monday night’s selectmen’s meeting centered around the possibility that Halloween may be banned for older children next year.

We aren’t sure, but members of The Lakeville Journal’s staff are willing to bet that the Canaan news office must be one of the smallest in the world. The little building, which was formerly the watchman’s shanty along side the railroad tracks, measures only six feet by eight feet. It now rests in the little island by Collin’s Diner and is open for business on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Norfolk Ambulance Service, sponsored by the Lions Club, has received new plectrons for its radio system, it was reported last week.

25 years ago — November 2001

The future of the historic Canaan Union Station may still be uncertain, but most of the businesses it housed before the Oct. 13 fire that destroyed half the depot are