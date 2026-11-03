Turning Back the Pages - November 5, 2026

125 years ago — November 1901

SHARON — Workmen are busy tearing down and moving, preparatory to relaying the north line wall of the Congregational Church property, in order that it may stand entirely on its own land.

This is when the season of I-didn’t-know-it-was-loaded-crank is heard from.

“Household Hints”

How do you get the parafin on top of the jelly? Put a piece that you think when melted will cover the jelly in the glass. Pour the hot jelly in. The wax will come to the top.

When you wash handkerchiefs, collars, etc., put them in a pillowslip before they go into the boiler. You spend no time fishing for them, and they don’t get lost or thrown out with the suds.

All Halloween night was duly observed last night by the youngsters of the village, and different movable articles took a sudden fancy to change their location.

G.B. Merrihew who has been in the shoemaking business has sold his business to George Gilbert. Merrihew has purchased the old steamer that was some years ago used on the lake and transported it by wagon to the Hudson river where it will be rebuilt and put into service.

100 years ago — November 1926

Relative to the recent election is an interesting fact regarding our oldest voter, Mr. William Conklin of Salisbury. Mr. Conklin voted this year and is proud of the fact that he never has missed voting at every presidential and state election. He has always been a staunch Republican, and cast his first vote 71 years ago for John C. Fremont who in 1856 was defeated by James Buchanan. Mr. Conklin is a wonderful young man of 91, and is in full posssession of good health and remarkably clear faculties.

Lost, one perfectly good Indian Summer. No traces have as yet been learned of its whereabouts.

Mrs. Donald J. Warner and daughter, Frances Thankful, have returned from New York.

Mr. Tobin is painting house No. 5 on Main Street.

ORE HILL — James Flint’s house has been moved to its new situation, to permit of the new highway construction. Silas Wilhoite’s barn has also been moved across the road for the same reason.

Harry Judd had the misfortune to break the bone at the joint of the right elbow last Sunday. While out hunting for butternuts he tripped over a berry vine and fell, his elbow striking on a stone.

In the account of the fire at Edward Tompkins’ house as a matter of accuracy it should be stated that no one was home at the time, the youngest child being in the care of a neighbor. The house was locked up and it was necessary to break into the building in order to carry out the furniture.

50 years ago — November 1976

For the first time in over a year, the number of motor vehicles passing the random spot inspections dropped below 60 per cent, Motor Vehicles Commissioner Stanley J. Pac disclosed recently. Of the 7,223 vehicles checked in September, he noted, 4,266 (59.1 per cent) passed and were issued safety stickers, while 2,957 (40.9 per cent) defective equipment warnings were issued.

A report Wednesday said that “points” or portions of tracks in Cornwall and Gaylordsville were being removed by Conrail employees, but the Connecticut Department of Transportation could not confirm or deny this rumor. Visual inspection of the two sites revealed that some track had been removed. A spokesman for the agency said that Conrail said it had not authorized any such work. The department is in the process of acquiring track in these towns from Penn Central.

Carl E. Brickman has been promoted to vice president with the international division of First Union National Bank, Charlotte, N.C. Mr. Brickman, a native of Lakeville, joined First Union in 1974 after serving seven years with Connecticut Bank and Trust Co. in Hartford. Brickman heads the operations section of the international division.

Arthur Baldwin was this year’s recipient of the Jimmy Place Trophy at the Canaan Baseball Old-Timers banquet Saturday night. Also honored was Charles Beaujon of the Canaan Athletic Association for the past 45 years, and Francis Place, named “Mr. Baseball” for his participation in the sport since 1921.

CANAAN — The competition was tough, but judges at Sunday night’s Halloween costume contest finally awarded first prize to Todd Baker. Young Mr. Baker attended the party dressed as a “suckling pig with an apple in its mouth.” Second prize among the approximately 100 children attending went to Crystall Fellows who was dressed as a munchkin.

25 years ago — November 2001

Close on the heels of an approval by the Connecticut Office of Health Care Access for the sale of Sharon Hospital to Essent Healthcare of Nashville comes the nod from Attorney General Richard Blumenthal. His ruling is contained in a 121-page document. And, as with the OHCA’s OK, the company by Mr. Blumenthal’s decree must agree to a set of stipulations before the transaction can take place.

The 20-year-old weekly newspaper The Litchfield County Times was sold by Arthur Carter last week to the Journal Register Co. Without warning, employees learned Thursday that Mr. Carter transferred the publication to the Trenton, N.J.- based firm. No sale price was disclosed. This now leaves The Lakeville Journal and The Winsted Journal, both owned by The Lakeville Journal Co. LLC of Lakeville, as the only independently operated weekly newspapers in Litchfield County.

Driving along Route 41 toward Sharon from Route 112 about 10:30 Saturday night, Vicki Smith of Kent observed a large animal in the road. At first glance, she thought it was a deer but then she looked closer because of the large antlers. “I screeched the brakes to slow down and realized I was seeing a moose walking down the middle of the road,” she said. Described as probably a teenager, the moose sauntered over to the side of the road and kept walking after Ms. Smith honked her car horn.





These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.