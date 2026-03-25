Valerie Anne Euvrard

Valerie Anne Euvrard

AMENIA­ — Valerie Anne Euvrard, 75, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home in Amenia, New York, on March 17, 2026. Valerie worked at the Waldorf Restaurant in Sharon as a dishwasher for many years before embarking on a long career in the food service department at the Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic. Valerie retired from New York State in 2000.

Born July 6, 1950 in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Leah (Martyn) Euvrard. Valerie attended Webutuck High School in Amenia, and was a longtime member of the Stone Church Grange in Dover Plains. Valerie was also a longtime member of the Sharon United Methodist Church in Sharon, and the North East Baptist Church in Millerton. For many years Valerie enjoyed bowling at the Early Bird League at Cove Lanes in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Valerie was an avid greeting card designer and her family members always looked forward to receiving one of her custom designed cards. She also enjoyed playing games on her tablet and spending time with her loving family. Truly a kind soul, she will be dearly missed by all.

Valerie is survived by her siblings; Wayne Euvrard and his wife Cami of McCormick, South Carolina, Jeffrey Euvrard and his wife Patty of Derby, Connecticut, Dara Simmons and her husband Bob of Amenia, New York, and David Euvrard and his wife Nora of Sharon, Connecticut; her nephew, Sean Russell and his fiancé Amanda Bezio of Palenville, New York; two nieces, Kayla Renee Kuniegel and her husband Justin of Bath, Pennsylvania, and Ashley Dautrich and her husband Mark of Torrington, Connecticut; her great-niece, Parker Wright and her great-nephew, Dawkins Wright and several cousins. In addition to her parents, Valerie was predeceased by her brother, Glen A. Euvrard in 2019.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY. A funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. Anna C. Camphouse will officiate. Burial will take place privately at Hillside Cemetery in Sharon, CT, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 172, Sharon, CT, 06069 or North East Baptist Church, P.O. Box 531, Millerton, NY 12546 or Wassaic Fire Company, P.O. Box 287, Wassaic, NY 12592. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Valerie’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

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