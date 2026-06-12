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music
06/13/2026
Lakeville United Methodist Church
319 Main St.
06039
Lakeville, Conn.
United States
Wanda Landowska’s World

Crescendo’s Christine Gevert presents a solo harpsichord recital for Crescendo’s season closer honoring legendary keyboard player Wanda Landowskaat 4 p.m., exploring Baroque works by composers including Johann Sebastian Bach, François Couperin and Domenico Scarlatti. Tickets at crescendomusic.org

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Anita L. Gochey

Anita L. Gochey

CANAAN — Anita L. (King) Gochey, 85, of 77 South Canaan Rd. died June 5, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Lester Gochey. Anita was born July 16, 1940,in Winsted, daughter of the late Ivan and Irene (Dulude) King.

Anita was well known throughout the Northwest Corner. She worked for many local businesses and organizations. Anita worked at the Rexall Drug Store, C.A. Lindell and Sons, Bob’s Clothing, Brooks Pharmacy, and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the cafeteria.She used her skills in calligraphy to complete the record books for the North Canaan Congregational Church.Anita’s daughter remembers her as being very creative with cardboard, and a loving mom.

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Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu

Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu

SHARON — Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14 surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on Fe 13, 1951, in New Milford, Susanne lived a life filled with warmth, adventure, compassion, and dedication to those she loved.

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Celebration of Life — Jim Dresser

Celebration of Life — Jim Dresser

A Celebration of Jim Dresser’s Life

Saturday, July 18, 12 – 3 p.m. At Hill Acre Camp on Mt. Riga, Salisbury, CT.

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Memorial Service — Rafael Porro

Memorial Service — Rafael Porro

SALISBURY — Rafael Porro passed away on January 6, 2026.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Salisbury.

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Memorial Service — Walter E. DeMelle

Memorial Service — Walter E. DeMelle

LAKEVILLE — Friends are invited to participate in a memorial service for Walter E. DeMelle on Saturday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m. at The Hotchkiss School Chapel, Lakeville, Connecticut.

Full obituary at: https://lakevillejournal.com/walter-earle-demelle-jr

Nicholas Gandolfo Jr.

Nicholas Gandolfo Jr.

CANAAN- — Nicholas Gandolfo Jr., 94 of East Canaan passed on June 4,2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and CLL Leukemia.

Nicholas was born and raised in East Canaan to Nicholas Gandolfo Sr. and Marie Zucco Gandolfo both Italian immigrants, a heritage Nicholas embraced with pride.

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