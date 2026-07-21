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Jane Lindsay

Jane Lindsay

NORTH CANAAN — Jane Lindsay passed away suddenly on July 11, 2026, at Danbury Hospital. She was the longtime partner of Dennis Smalley.

Jane was born on Jan. 14, 1953, the daughter of Sally Hart and the late Raymond Hart.

She retired last year from Geer Village, where she entertained residents with her songs, poems, and wit, and, when not working, spread her music around town whenever she could.

Janey’s creativity was woven into every part of her life, from her love of music to her unmistakable artistic talent. Her unique style was recognizable, and each piece she created had a way of bringing a smile to those who experienced it—a reflection of the joy and imagination she shared so freely.

Jane is survived by her mother, Sally Hart; her sister, Diana Hart; her nieces, Allison Latulipe and Riley Hart; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is predeceased by her brother, Jonathan Hart.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the North Cornwall Church. A reception will follow at the Parish House, 8 Bolton Hill Rd., Cornwall Village.

Memorial donations may be made to any animal shelter of your choosing.

In honor of Janey’s vibrant spirit, the family kindly asks that guests leave the dress clothes at home and instead wear tie-dye, something with cats on it, or a fun hat or headband—anything that celebrates the joy and individuality she brought to the world. Informality is a plus!

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

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