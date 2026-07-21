Jane Lindsay

Dona was preceded in death by her father, William Chilcoat, but leaves behind her loving mother, Katherine Chilcoat. Her cherished family includes her daughter, Sarah Olinger Hadoulis and son-in-law, Michael; her granddaughter, Penelope Hadoulis; her sister, Susan Chilcoat Bucceri and brother-in-law, Louis; her brother, Richard Chilcoat and sister-in-law, Stacey; nieces Katherine and Elizabeth Bucceri; and nephews Will, Ben (Lauren), and Graham Chilcoat.

Dona grew up in Lakeville where she graduated from Salisbury Central School (1969), Housatonic Valley Regional High School (1973), and Gettysburg College (1977) where she earned a degree in English Literature. Her thirst for knowledge and service continued as she became certified in Grief Counseling and Thanatology, completed her Clinical Pastoral Education, received her Florida Certification for Volunteer Management, and was ordained as an Inter-Faith Minister.

Dona’s professional life was a testament to her commitment to service. After she and her daughter Sarah returned to Salisbury in 1988, she worked as store manager of Community Lumber & Hardware (now Herringtons) and as a tea blender and sales manager for Harney & Sons Fine Tea before beginning a career that was dedicated to helping others. Her roles included Director of Therapeutic Recreation, Volunteers and Pastoral Services at Noble Horizons; office administrator for Habitat for Humanity NW CT; Director of Programs at Harvest Food and Outreach in Vero Beach, Florida; and as an in-home senior care aid for Senior Helpers of the Palm Beaches in Florida.

Some people leave behind footprints. Others leave behind a way of seeing the world. Dona was one of those people. She found beauty in the smallest things, especially a quiet walk on the beach with her eyes searching for sea glass, always believing that what the waves returned had a story to tell. She followed her heart wherever it led, never worried about fitting into any else’s idea of how life should be lived. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her dedication to helping others, her love for her new granddaughter, and her unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. She believed that acting on our better instincts reminds us, above everything, that we are all humans and that when we act with care and compassion, we can shape a more loving world. She was beautifully unconventional, deeply spiritual, and completely herself. There will never be another quite like her. We hope that wherever she is now, the shore is endless, the sea glass is abundant, and her spirit is as free as ever. She will be deeply missed.

Dona’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association, particularly Cyndi, Laurie, and Molly, and to Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County for their compassionate care and support.

In memory of Dona, the family suggests donations be made to the Little Guild in Cornwall, CT or Salisbury Family Services.

A celebration of her life will be held in the fall.

All other services will be private.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.