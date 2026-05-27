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William C. Hower III

William C. Hower III

SALISBURY- — William (Bill) C. Hower III passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2026, after a brief affliction at the age of 66. He was the beloved husband of Rosanne Foley Hower and father of Amanda and Charlotte Hower.

Bill was born in 1959 to Bill and Gloria Hower (Tino) in Torrington. He graduated from Oliver Wolcott Technical High School in 1977 and continued onto a career in the automotive industry, primarily with his family business, Jim’s Garage in Canaan.

After retiring in 2015, he enjoyed exploring many interests including time spent in Montana, other traveling, co-operating his antique store, enjoying his community and spending lots of time with friends.

Bill was an especially talented skier. The higher the mountain, the happier he was flying down it on fast skis. This past season, he had just broken his own record by skiing 62 days.

At home, Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who shared his love of life and knowledge without limit.

Bill was predeceased by his parents and his sister Frances Scaia. He is survived by his wife Rosanne, daughters Amanda (Long) and Charlotte, grandchildren Josephine and August, sisters Willette Murphy, Ingrid Devita, Monica McGlothlen, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Sunday, July 12 at Catamount Mountain Resort at 1:00 p.m.

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Pauline King Garfield

Pauline King Garfield

EAST CANAAN — Pauline K. (King) Garfield, 94 of 77 South Canaan Rd. formerly of East Canaan, died Sunday May 24, 2026, at Geer Village.She was the wife of the late Duane Garfield who passed August 14, 2017. Pauline was born April 3, 1932 in North Canaan, CT in the former Geer Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Van Vlack) King.

Pauline spent her career at Becton Dickinson in Canaan, after being a stay-at-home mother for many years.She was employed at Becton Dickinson for 23 years. She enjoyed bus trips with her late husband Duane to the Casinos, spending time with her family watching the grandchildren grow up. Recently she made a comment to care givers that was “wait until I see that husband of mine for leaving me here, I am going to read him the riot act.” Over the years she enjoyed many crafts, but her favorite was crocheting gifts for everyone.

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A blessing for pets — and a lifeline for their health

A blessing for pets — and a lifeline for their health
Lazarus, a Eurasian eagle owl, poses with Dr. Laura, his longtime handler. The rescue raptor — known as the event’s “wow factor” for his striking presence and six-foot wingspan — will appear as the Raptor Ambassador at Rhinebeck’s Blessing of the Animals.
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For many pet owners, animals are family. On Saturday, May 30, that bond will be celebrated in a uniquely practical and heartfelt way when the Blessing of the Animals returns to Third Lutheran Evangelical Church in Rhinebeck alongside a free rabies vaccination clinic hosted by Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

The event, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., is free for Dutchess County residents and open to dogs, cats and domestic ferrets three months and older. While the clinic itself provides an important public health service, organizers say the day has become about much more than vaccinations.

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Local filmmaker Yonah Sadeh takes his lens to China

Local filmmaker Yonah Sadeh takes his lens to China

Filmmaker Yonah Sadeh on a shoot last year in New York City.

Matt Kashtan
When I was around 12, a family friend showed me how to use my family’s computer...from that point on, it was pretty much all movies. — Yona Sadeh

Filmmaker Yonah Sadeh of Falls Village left May 8 for China, where he will shoot a short documentary.

“I got into a documentary film intensive program where we have two weeks to shoot, edit and screen a 10-minute documentary about a topic of our choosing,” he said.“I’ll be in Changsha, Hunan, making a film about a fifth-generation shadow puppet master.”

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Silvano Monasterios wows packed Cornwall Town Hall audience

Silvano Monasterios wows packed Cornwall Town Hall audience

Silvano Monasterios thrilled a sold out audience in Cornwall.

Natalia Zukerman

Grammy-nominated pianist, composer and producer Silvano Monasterios performed works from his upcoming “Solo in Paris,” his seventh album, on Sunday, May 23 at Cornwall Town Hall to a packed audience. Presented by Music Mountain in partnership with the Cornwall Town Hall and Cornwall Library, the concert showcased Monasterios’ signature fusion of sophisticated jazz harmonies and vibrant Latin rhythms. Throughout the performance, he moved seamlessly between intricate compositions and spontaneous improvisation. The concert built excitement for Music Mountain’s upcoming summer jazz series, which will bring an array of acclaimed performers to the historic venue. For more information, visit musicmountain.org

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Author Courtney Maum to discuss new novel at Norfolk Library

Author Courtney Maum to discuss new novel at Norfolk Library

Norfolk Library celebrates the release of Courtney Maum’s latest novel, “Alan Opts Out,” with a book launch party Tuesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. The author will speak about her book in conversation with WAMC radio producer Sarah LaDuke.

A graduate of Brown University with a degree in comparative literature, Maum is an acclaimed author of five books, including the romantic comedy “Touch,” a New York Times Editors’ Choice and NPR Best Book of the Year; “Costalegre;” and “I’m Having So Much Fun Without You.” Her memoir, “The Year of the Horses,” was chosen by the TODAY show as top pick for Mental Health Awareness Month. Vanity Fair listed her author’s guidebook “Before and After the Book Deal,” as a best resource for writers, and she has an eponymous Substack newsletter.

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Sheila C. Bellamy

Sheila C. Bellamy

AMENIA — Sheila C. Bellamy (née Carmel), age 92, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 9, 2026, at her home, after a brief illness.

Sheila was born on May 28, 1933, the oldest daughter of the late Rose (Brown) and Arthur Carmel. Her beloved sister, Ann, soon followed. Sheila was raised in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst neighborhood and graduated from New Utrecht High School and Brooklyn College, where she earned an English degree while working in the biology and physiology laboratory. Later, while raising four children and working, she earned a master’s degree in education from SUNY New Paltz and advanced certificates in teaching and special education.

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