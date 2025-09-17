William Sanford Kelsey

William Sanford Kelsey

SHARON — William Sanford Kelsey, 81, of 397 Clayton Road, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia Kilby Fleming Kelsey, who died in 2020.

Born on Feb. 18, 1944, in Sharon, Bill was the son of the late William Samuel and Frances (Morehouse) Kelsey.

Following high school, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving proudly in the U.S. Naval Air Corps from 1965 to 1969. After returning home, he worked in a variety of occupations, including mechanic and welder, but found his greatest satisfaction as a tractor-trailer driver for Westchester Modular Homes.

Bill was deeply committed to his community, serving with the Sharon Fire Department, on the Sharon School Building Committee, and as a member of the Sharon Congregational Church. A gifted builder and creator, he lived off the grid for over 20 years — an accomplishment he was very proud of. He loved working with his hands and always enjoyed building and creating new things. In his free time, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and golfing, and any activity that allowed him to spend time outdoors.

Above all, Bill valued family and deeply cherished his lifelong friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand to a friend in need and proudly shared the accomplishments of his children and grandkids. He is survived by his two children; Adam Kelsey and his wife Katy of Denver, Colorado, and Amy Wheeler and her husband Kevin of Woodstock, Vermont. He also leaves behind his two sisters, Patricia Beatty of Wakefield, Rhode Island, and Lin Peterson of Glastonbury, Connecticut; four grandchildren, Quinn and Violet Kelsey and Liam and Hannah Wheeler; as well as several cousins and extended family members who remained an important part of his life.

A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Sharon Congregational Church, 25 Main Street, Sharon, CT 06069. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Salisbury Cemetery, Undermountain Road, Salisbury, CT 06068.

Arrangements are under the care of Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main Street, North Canaan, CT 06018.

Latest News

Sharon Dennis Rosen

Sharon Dennis Rosen

SHARON — Sharon Dennis Rosen, 83, died on Aug. 8, 2025, in New York City.

Born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, she grew up on her parents’ farm and attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. She went on to study at Skidmore College before moving to New York City, where she married Dr. Harvey Rosen and together they raised two children.

Keep ReadingShow less

‘Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between’ at the Moviehouse

‘Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between’ at the Moviehouse

Claire and Garland Jeffreys in the film “The King of In Between.”

Still from "The King of In between"

There is a scene in “The King of In Between,” a documentary about musician Garland Jeffreys, that shows his name as the answer to a question on the TV show “Jeopardy!”

“This moment was the film in a nutshell,” said Claire Jeffreys, the film’s producer and director, and Garland’s wife of 40 years. “Nobody knows the answer,” she continued. “So, you’re cool enough to be a Jeopardy question, but you’re still obscure enough that not one of the contestants even had a glimmer of the answer.”

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Haystack Book Festival: writers in conversation

Haystack Book Festival: writers in conversation
Jerome A. Cohen, author of the memoir \u201cEastward, Westward: A Lifein Law.\u201d
Jerome A. Cohen, author of the memoir \u201cEastward, Westward: A Lifein Law.\u201d

The Haystack Book Festival, a program of the Norfolk Hub, brings renowned writers and thinkers to Norfolk for conversation. Celebrating its fifth season this fall, the festival will gather 18 writers for discussions at the Norfolk Library on Sept. 20 and Oct. 3 through 5.

Jerome A. Cohen, author of the memoir “Eastward, Westward: A Lifein Law.”Haystack Book Festival

Keep ReadingShow less
talks