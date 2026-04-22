William Taylor Mitchell

SALISBURY — William “Billy” Taylor Mitchell died on Feb. 21, 2026, following a four-month fight against complications caused by an automobile accident. Billy will always be a beloved and darling father and husband, and an honest and true friend to hundreds within a wide community he created and held onto in his lifetime. Billy is cherished for his values, devotion, curiosity in others, independent thinking, taste in music, and booming laugh.

Preceded in death by his parents, Sheila Wells, 1992 and Donald Mitchell, 1996, Billy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cornelia Jane (née Reeder) and his three children, Haley, Cornelia (Nellie), and William Gilbert (Gib) Mitchell. The middle child between siblings Fritz and Elizabeth Mitchell, Billy has always been a devoted brother through weekly phone calls and visits to their homes in Vermont and Colorado. The entire family will profoundly miss Billy’s indelible presence in every part of every day - his joie de vivre, his sense of humor, the twinkling of his eyes, and his genuine, joyous smile.

Billy was born on Dec. 22, 1960 in New York, New York. Every day thereafter was a symphony of phones ringing, skates scraping, ice cubes clinking, music playing, fires blazing, racquets swinging, and oars plunking.

Growing up in Bedford New York,Billy was curious and active. He attended The Harvey School in Katonah, New York from grades seven to nine. He played soccer, hockey, and lacrosse and was granted the Ballard Drama Award in 1976for his role as Nick Bottom in William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”--a designation he boasted about for decades. He joined the 1979 class of The Choate School in Wallingford, Connecticut, where he continued to excel in athletics. Billy earned a BS in Economics from Ohio Wesleyan in 1983. At each of these schools Billy was most known for the friends he made and held close for the rest of his life. He amassed a network that stretched far and yet never thinned; a quantity that never compromised quality. His impromptu catch-up phone calls will be missed by many.

In 1984, Billy started as a cold-caller at Smith Barney, which was later acquired by Morgan Stanley. Over his career, he advanced to be a Financial Advisor and Vice President. Throughout his tenure, Billy imbued his personality into his work. His dedication to his clients was steadfast and he counted many of them as close friends.

Billy returned to Bedford in 1992, to the house where he was raised, just beyond the treasured 500-year-old Bedford Oak, with his wife and growing family to call it home forever. He once again played hockey in the rink at The Harvey School, this time as a Bedford Bear. There, and on Aspetong Pond, he taught his children a love of skating.

Billy could not be contained by four walls and a roof; he preferred the open air. He loved to row his Adirondack guide boat up and down the lower lake of Mt. Riga in Salisbury. If there was a breeze, he’d happily rig up the sunfish. He used to tinker with his bright red 1958 MGA convertible for hours just to take it for a spin. He dedicated every vacation and spare weekend to bringing his family skiing, camping, hiking, swimming, biking, and sharing his favorite places and pastimes with his family.

Together he and Cornelia threw countless parties–and pre-parties, and after parties, and impassioned New York Rangers watch parties. The doors of their home were always open to visitors. Any vehicle that ascended the gravel driveway–USPS drivers, old friends from out of town, or neighbors saying hi–could count on Billy bursting out the door to greet them.

Billy masterfully threw himself into the adventures and duties of Bedford Village Chowder & Marching Club, where he was a 21-year volunteer raising and allocating funds for local youth organizations. No project was beyond his ambition or beneath his humility. In remembrance of his decades of service, Chowder & Marching has established a scholarship in Billy’s name which will be granted to a student at Fox Lane High School.

With a signature fondness and reliability, Billy served on the Board of the Pound Ridge Tennis Club, preparing and maintaining the integrity of the 7 har-tru tennis courts. Much of the club’s bucolic grounds are thanks to Billy’s care and love of the club. Billy and CJ enjoyed countless hours of tennis and platform tennis as partners, opponents, and with many dear friends.

In the months that followed the devastating car accident, Billy fought ferociously against his injuries. During that period he was surrounded by his beloved wife, children, siblings, and many devoted friends. We are all so grateful to the nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, and hospital staff who aided him in his battle and held us in the hardest moments. Their consistent care and Billy’s stubborn tenacity afforded us more precious time with him. All the love and joy that he put into the world came back around and he spent his final months immersed in it.

A celebration of life will be held at The Harvey School on the lower field beside Evarts Rink on Saturday, May 9th, 2026 at 2:00pm. All friends of Billy’s are welcome; and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him knew quickly that they were a friend.

Any donations can be made to the Bedford Village Chowder & Marching Club to support the Billy Mitchell Scholarship Fund.