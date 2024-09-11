$6.385 million granted for Millerton’s swimming pool project

An artist’s rendering of the what a swimming pool and poolhouse in Eddie Collins Park in Millerton could look like.

MILLERTON — The NY SWIMS capital grant program awarded $6.385 million to the village to build a community pool, a bathhouse, community room and septic system at Eddie Collins Memorial Park.

The announcement came from Gov. Kathy’s Hochul’s office on the eve of Labor Day, along with $38 million in grants to Dutchess County and towns and cities in the Mid-Hudson region.

“It’s incredible for us to receive this,” Mayor Jenn Najdek said. “To be in the right place at the right time, and to be in good standing with grants.”

The mayor said she hopes that there may be a groundbreaking in the fall of 2025.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the incredible group of volunteers,” Najdek said.

The Eddie Collins Memorial Park Revitalization Committee includes: Stephen Waite, chair, Jeanne Vanecko, vice chair, Edith Greenwood, treasurer, Jennifer Dowley and Greg Swinehart. Mayor Najdek is the village liaison to the committee.

Najdek also thanked Anna Clune, who wrote the grant for the village.

“The grant award is exciting news for Millerton and its residents. Anna did a fabulous job writing the application.

“I spent a lot of time at the old Denney Pool as a kid and made many friends there, some I still keep in contact with.

“The pool served the community well for 50 years until closing in 2016. It’s taken eight long years, but I’m pleased that people will once again be swimming in Millerton in the not-too-distant future.

“I’m grateful for the support from our leaders and donors and extremely proud of the work done by the Committee,” Waite said.

The NY SWIMS grant program was included in the 2025 New York state budget. In May, Village trustees voted to apply for a $6.385 million grant. The first round of applications for municipal swimming facilities were due in July.

The Village also has applied for a $675,000 grant through New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and has yet to hear news about that application.

The latest news follows a Millerton visit in late July by Carl Heastie, Speaker of the New York State Assembly, and State Rep. Didi Barrett (D-106) to announce that the Phase 2 renovation of the park will have its funding ensured.

The pool will be ADA-compliant like the rest of the park.

“This will make the entirety of park accessible,” said Mayor Najdek.

Under the NY SWIMS program, grants are offered to “to acquire, design, construct or reconstruct facilities, provide major renovations, improvements, and modernization or rehabilitation of swimming facilities.”

Municipalities are expected to cover 20% of the project cost.

The park’s first swimming pool was installed in 1966 in the rear southwestern corner of the park. Over time, the high water table lifted and cracked the pool. Groundwater infiltration prevented the pool’s water from heating up even on hot summer days. Repairs were attempted but fewer and fewer people came to swim, and Millerton’s summer camp was moved to Rudd Pond in 2015.

Last summer the park’s revitalization committee presented the Phase 2 plans. Construction on Phase 1 — regrading of the park, a new entrance and paved parking areas, a soccer field, accessible playground upgrades, new basketball courts and pavilion improvements—was completed in 2022.

Other big NY SWIMS grants among the 11 announced over Labor Day for the Mid-Huston region include:

Dutchess County — ($10 million) Youth Opportunity Union Aquatic Center: Dutchess County will construct the Youth Opportunity Union Aquatic Center, comprised of an eight-lane lap pool, a two-lane family and therapy pool, and locker rooms.

City of Kingston — ($3,343,345) Kingston Point Beach Swimming Facilities: The City of Kingston will implement a design of multi-tiered raised terraces to connect upland areas on either side of the existing beach to provide flood mitigation and protect the interior of Kingston Point against sea level rise.

City of Newburgh — ($8 million) Delano Hitch Aquatics Center: The City of Newburgh will construct a new aquatic center to replace the pool complex originally constructed in 1920, featuring a fully ADA accessible competition sized pool, new changing rooms and restrooms, new parking area, new concessions stand and a splash pad.

Latest News

Crescendo’s upcoming tribute to Wanda Landowska

Crescendo’s upcoming tribute to Wanda Landowska

Kenneth Weiss (above) will play a solo recital performance in honor of Wanda Landowska, a harpischord virtuoso, who lived in Lakeville for many years.

Provided

On Sept. 14, Crescendo, the award-winning music program based in Lakeville, will present a harpsichord solo recital by Kenneth Weiss in honor of world-renowned harpsichordist Wanda Landowska. Landowska lived in Lakeville from 1941 to 1959. Weiss is a professor at the Paris Conservatoire and has taught at Julliard. Born in New York, he now resides in Europe.

Weiss will play selections from “A Treasury of Harpsichord Music.” It includes works by Baroque composers such as Bach, Mozart, and Handel. It was recorded by Landowska at her Lakeville home, at 63 Millerton Road, which overlooks Lakeville Lake. Weiss said, “I am honored and excited to play in Lakeville, where Wanda Landowska lived.”

concerts

Silent cinema, live magic

Silent cinema, live magic

The live audience at Music Mountain takes in a silent film Sept. 7.

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Gordon Hall at Music Mountain was transformed into a time machine, transporting the audience for a 1920’s spectacular of silent films and live music. Featuring internationally acclaimed silent film musicians Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton, the evening began with a singalong of songs by Gershwin, Irving Berlin and more. Lyrics for favorites like “Ain’t We Got Fun,” “Yes Sir That’s My Baby,” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’” were projected on the screen and Sosin and Seaton lead the crowd with an easeful joy. The couple then retreated to the side of the stage where they provided the live and improvised score for Buster Keaton’s 1922 short, “Cops,” and his 1924 comedy, “Sherlock Jr.”

Joanna Seaton and Donald Sosin, a husband-and-wife duo, have crafted a singular career, captivating audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious film festivals—New York, TriBeCa, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Telluride, and Yorkshire among them. Their performances have graced venerable institutions like MoMA, Film at Lincoln Center, the AFI Silver Theatre, and Moscow’s celebrated Lumière Gallery. Their melodic journey has taken them to far-flung locales such as the Thailand Silent Film Festival and the Jecheon International Music and Film Festival in South Korea. Notably, Seaton and Sosin have become a fixture at Italy’s renowned silent film festivals in Bologna and Pordenone, where they perform annually.

concerts

Desperately seeking Susan Seidelman

Desperately seeking Susan Seidelman

The cover art for Seidelman's memoir "Desperately Seeking Something."

Provided

On Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m., Haystack Book Talks will present a special evening with director Susan Seidelman, author of “Desperately Seeking Something: A Memoir About Movies, Mothers, and Material Girls.” Part of the Haystack Book Festival run by Michael Selleck, the event will take place at the Norfolk Library, featuring a conversation with Mark Erder after a screening of the 1984 classic, “Desperately Seeking Susan.”

Susan Seidelman’s fearless debut film, “Smithereens,” premiered in 1982 and was the first American indie film to ever compete at Cannes. Then came “Desperately Seeking Susan,” a smash hit that not only solidified her place in Hollywood but helped launch Madonna’s career. Her films, blending classic Hollywood storytelling with New York’s downtown energy, feature unconventional women navigating unique lives. Seidelman continued to shape pop culture into the ’90s, directing the pilot for “Sex and the City.” Four decades later, Seidelman’s stories are still as sharp, funny, and insightful as ever.

book talk