Salisbury Dog Park members discuss park upkeep

LAKEVILLE — The members of the Salisbury Community Dog Park met at the park near Long Pond in Lakeville Saturday, Aug. 17 for their annual organization meeting.



President Stephanie Reckler presided. (Her dog’s name is Wiggly.)

Reckler and treasurer Bill Littauer reported that the group’s finances are healthy, and much of the subsequent discussion centered on fundraising, attracting new (and younger) members, and physical improvements to the dog park.

When the dust settled, the two priorities were paving the gravel walk leading to one of the two gazebos on the property, where the members were sitting. Several of the chairs they were sitting on were near the end of their useful life, so that was the second priority.

The hour-long discussion was punctuated throughout by sounds of canine joy and merriment from the nine or so dogs who also attended, including Nero, an amiable 100 pound Newfoundland who sensed that a dogless reporter was just waiting for the chance to get sloppy kisses and proceeded accordingly.