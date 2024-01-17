Lamont announces initiative promoting outdoor recreation

Latest News
On Sunday, Jan. 14, author, cartoonist for The New Yorker and for The Lakeville Journal, and Sharon resident Peter Steiner gave a preview and signing of his new book “The New Detective” at the Hotchkiss Library.
The book is the fourth in Steiner’s series featuring German detective Willi Geismeier, and is a prequel to the previous three novels that goes into Geismeier’s origin as a veteran of World War I.
Steiner addressed a small crowd and opened with a section of the book. The section detailed the protagonist’s stay in a hospital after being injured in the war, damaging his eyesight. The opening description of the state of the hospital filled with patients hurt due to the war was gripping and vivid, painting an immediate grim reality. Geismeier slowly regained part of his eyesight before being unceremoniously sent home via train after being dismissed from the army due to injury. Steiner ended his excerpt there, stating the book will go on to deal with topics such as the Spanish flu and the rise of Hitler.
Steiner, the son of Austrian immigrants who studied German literature at a college graduate level, said that the series was inspired in 2015 with the political appearance of Donald Trump. Fearing for the political state of the country, Steiner created the story as a direct critique and comparison with 1920s Germany.
“The only thing I really knew to do about it was cartoons and writing,” Steiner said.
After that initial book, “The Good Cop”, Steiner continued the series due to a love of the characters he had created. Despite the novels being set in such a difficult time and place in world history, Steiner said the books are ultimately about hope and good people doing the right thing in the face of bad circumstances.
Despite being marketed as “A Willi Geismeier Thriller,” Steiner believes the book doesn’t really conform to the genres of thriller or mystery. Although there is a crime and mystery to solve, Steiner believes the novel and series is more of a character study. According to him, the payoff of the book rests more in how the protagonist pieces the mystery together and the steps he takes to reach his conclusions rather than the mystery itself.
Steiner described himself as a writer who very much just went with the flow of his writing, planning very few things in advance. As an example, Steiner offered the fact that in his first book, Geismeier was not even a planned character, and the soon-to-be protagonist was introduced about 40 pages into the book. In his words, the hard part of writing is not creating the story, but bringing it to life.
After fielding a few more questions, Steiner thanked everyone for coming and the group mingled over some refreshments.
Copies of the book were available to be purchased and signed.
Two Decades of Progress
Only a little more than a month ago there was a small celebration at the White Hart Inn in Salisbury. Three women lined up for a photo opportunity to mark an important occasion. Nancy Heaton, flanked by State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, and New York Assemblymember Didi Barrett (D-Dutchess/Columbia County), received citations for her work and for the contributions of the Foundation for Community Health (FCH) to our Connecticut and New York communities over the last 20 years.
Heaton, as president and CEO of FCH, has overseen the Sharon-based philanthropic organization as it has granted more than $21 million through 609 grants to 118 organizations, and invested thousands of staff hours to support better health in our regional communities, many that historically have been underserved.
Our front page story this week by Debra A. Aleksinas provides a comprehensive look at the foundation’s work since its inception in 2003 with a goal to promote healthier individuals and communities. Aleksinas’ story also explains FCH’s connection to Sharon Hospital’s sale back then to a for-profit company. Since the early years of the 20th century, many generous donors had contributed to the hospital to help support its nonprofit work. After it was sold, then Connecticut Attorney General Richard Blumenthal petitioned to create the Foundation for Community Health “to maintain and improve the physical and mental health of all the residents historically served by Sharon Hospital, Inc.” His move was approved in Litchfield County Court, and the charitable funds were transferred to the foundation.
FCH has met its mandate, stewarding the funds from that sale for the benefit of a rural community that stretches across 17 towns in Northwest Connecticut and the Greater Harlem Valley in New York. Approximately 52,000 people call this community home.
Under Heaton’s leadership the foundation can be credited not only for what it has accomplished in awarding grants, but how it has carried out its mission. As it states on its website, it invests “in people, programs and strategies” to improve health in our community. That includes access to food, safe and stable housing and the opportunity for positive childhood experiences, along with services for seniors, mental health support, and support for immigrants and more. It also includes supporting strategic planning initiatives, focusing on infrastructure needs, and lending a hand to build leadership skills and organizational restructuring.
What this means is that besides funding, FCH has been “focused on strengthening the capacity and sustainability of … organizations so they can do their work more efficiently,” according to Heaton.
With two decades of success under its belt, FCH and Heaton envision new growth in 2024 and have new faces on the board. In 2023, the FCH board added Jill Feldstein, of Dover Plains. She is business manager of the Louis August Jonas Foundation in Rhinebeck. Dr. Zachary McClain of Falls Village, medical director of the Wieler Health Center at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, also joined the board.
Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, Heaton said FCH will be exploring a role in statewide advocacy efforts.
We applaud Nancy Heaton and her staff at the Foundation for Community Health for their stewardship and contribution to a healthier community.
Turning Back the Pages
100 years ago —
January 1924
Hubert Scott and Earl Morey of Salisbury visited in Sharon Valley last week.
Mr. Robie has purchased a large size radio of H. Roscoe Brinton.
TACONIC – Charles Fish has been confined to the house with a hard cold.
The condition of the roads is very bad. The least said the better.
Ralph Hunter has a live owl which he caught one morning this week.
50 years ago —
January 1974
Temperatures in Lakeville rose above freezing Tuesday night and Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 1, following a week of snow, freezing rain and subzero readings. Readings as low as 14 degrees below zero were reported in Lakeville Monday and 10 below on Sunday, although The Lakeville Journal’s recording thermometer recorded only -2 and -3 respectively,
Kenneth Bartram was elected chief at last week’s annual meeting of the Sharon Fire Department, replacing Tom Carberry who resigned after three years in the position.
Sharon Hospital has won full accreditation for two more years, the maximum term for which an institution can qualify. The word came this week from the Board of Commissioners of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals. The commissioners commended Sharon’s administration board of trustees and medical staff for maintaining high standards and “for your constant effort to improve the quality of patient care.”
Falls Village lost one of its most distinguished citizens this week when Boughton Cobb, 79, of Under Mountain Road and New York City, died in Roosevelt Hospital, New York City, after a long illness. Mr. Cobb was a nationally recognized authority on ferns and a retired textile manufacturer. Mr. Cobb was the author of “A Field Guide to Ferns,” which was published as part of the Roger Tory Peterson series.
Laura Leifert, a first-grader at the Botelle School in Norfolk, is back with her class this week after a month’s absence. Her parents had kept her at home to protest the Norfolk Board of Education’s refusal to pick her up at her house rather than at the bus stop at the bottom of Estey Road in South Norfolk. Mr. and Mrs. Leifert held the position that to let the child walk down the steep road would endanger her. The Leiferts requested a hearing with the State Board of Education, which upheld the couple’s position and ordered the Norfolk school board “to make the necessary provisions for free transportation” for the child in accordance with state statutes.
25 years ago —
January 1999
Will the Tri-State area be ready, some 50 weeks from now, to handle the widely anticipated “Y2K” or Year 2000 impact? Across the region, from Winsted to Lakeville and Millerton, businesses and institutions are working to prepare for whatever comes their way Jan. 1, 2000. That’s the day when the inability of some older but still critical computer chips or software to recognize 2000 as a valid year may confuse and disrupt life worldwide.
Janet Manko, associate publisher of The Lakeville Journal Co. since last February, has been promoted to publisher. The announcement was made this week by members of the company, which publishes The Lakeville Journal, The Millerton News and The Winsted Journal.
If man’s best friend suddenly develops an itchy contagious skin condition, what do you do? If you’re the owner of a yellow and a chocolate Labrador retriever, you leave them on West Woods Road in Sharon and don’t look back. The dogs were found by Elizabeth Simon, who lives on the road. Ms. Simon told animal control officer Marcia Hassig that she saw them at 5:30 p.m. the day after Christmas, and when she returned at 10:30 p.m., the dogs were loyally standing in exactly the same place. Ms. Hassig said she called about 25 area veterinarians to see if anyone had treated a lab for mange, since both dogs had shaved patches on their right front leg, typical of dogs who have had blood drawn. Ms. Hassig said she is working with Lab Rescue to find them homes.
CANAAN – Robert Albreada’s business is picking up. The operations manager of Reliable Waste Management, based in Winsted, has just purchased Richard S. Ralph & Son’s commercial trash collection route. The accounts, which number about 100, stretch from Canaan to the New York state border. The Ralphs, who have been in business in Canaan for 30 years, will maintain their household customers.
These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.