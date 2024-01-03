Allen Pickert

Allen Pickert

ASHLEY FALLS — Allen H. Pickert, 77, of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts, joined his Lord and Savior on Dec. 4, 2023, with his family by his side.

He was the son of Edwin F. Pickert and May (Nolan) Pickert. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Valerie Bailey. He was predeceased by his brothers, Bill and Raymond Pickert. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth (Dolly) and Morris Spadaccini, his son John Pickert and wife Jennifer and daughter Michele Rogers and her partner Bill. He also leaves behind his two granddaughters, Chelsea Bailey and her husband Ed, and Autumn Rogers and her partner Justin, two great grandchildren, Eric Allen and Birdie Leigh Bailey. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Peter, Lauren, Brandon, Ashlyn, Jack and Aiden.

Allen served his country in the United States Air Force in Viet Nam from 1963 to 1967 as a Crash Rescue Firefighter stationed in Thailand, earning several medals.

After his honorable discharge he worked at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, worked for his father as an auto body repair technician, at Gilligan Brothers Construction, and Dick Coon Construction from which he retired.

Allen loved fishing and hunting as well as boating. He loved vacationing on Cape Cod and Key West with his family. His favorite spot was watching sunsets on the beach and at Twin Lakes with his dog Daisy.

He built his home in Ashley Falls in 1971 where he raised his family with his wife Valerie. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a devout Born Again Christian who dedicated his life to the Lord and followed the word of God.

Services were held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Greenwoods Community Church, 355 Clayton Rd., Ashley Falls, Massachusetts with a service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Military burial at Ashley Falls Cemetery, 73 Clayton Rd., Ashley Falls. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

