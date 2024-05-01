Four Brothers ready for summer season

Hospitality, ease of living and just plain fun are rolled into one for those who are intrigued by the leisure-time Caravana experience at the family-owned Four Brothers Drive-in in Amenia. Tom Stefanopoulos, pictured above, highlights fun possibilities offered by Hotel Caravana.

Leila Hawken
lifestyle

Four Brothers ready for summer season

The month-long process of unwrapping and preparing the various features at the Four Brothers Drive-In is nearing completion, and the imaginative recreational destination will be ready to open for the season on Friday, May 10.

The drive-in theater is already open, as is the Snack Shack, and the rest of the recreational features are activating one by one, soon to be offering maximum fun for the whole family.

Tom Stefanopoulos, the second generation helping to guide the Stefanopoulos family’s recreational complex, brings a deep understanding of hospitality and business sense in support of the multi-faceted enterprise, begun in the 1970s, that is now a mainstay of the town of Amenia, located on a corner in the heart of the commercial district. He paused for an interview on Friday, April 26.

Two luxury camping trailers, each with an attached wooden deck and fire pit, make up Hotel Caravana, and each offers a different fun vibe, Stefanopoulos explained. The larger of the two, offers a California lifestyle, retro to 1967, although its modern where it should be. It can sleep four.

The smaller Caravana sleeps two and offers a lifestyle of the future dating to about 2041. It’s a brand-new Airstream, Stefanopoulos noted. It also has an attached deck with firepit.

“We get a lot of New York City people,” Stefanopoulos said when asked what sorts of people are apt to be attracted to Hotel Caravana. “They want to experience the upstate life,” he added. The idea of sitting out on the deck while watching an actual drive-in movie appeals to them, as does room service offered by the restaurant.

The lobster rolls prepared by the Snack Shack, are served on brioche hot dog rolls, either Maine-style or Connecticut-style, and the lobster can be topped with caviar. Four Brothers version is praised by customers for the generous portion of lobster in each, and the price is competitive.

Caravana guests may book for a single night, or maybe two, or even longer, taking advantage of the bicycles to pedal along the nearby rail trail, a local amenity, Stefanopoulos noted.

“We make our guests feel like movie stars,” Stefanopoulos said of the hospitality. And, if they like miniature golf, it is just a few steps away from their Caravana deck.

Asked how and why the Caravana idea began, Stefanopoulos recalled that as the drive-in theater grew in popularity, people were traveling from greater distances away. The last film of the night might start at midnight, he said, so the idea grew that Four Brothers might be able to offer an accommodation to stay the night.

In addition to Caravana, Four Brothers offers an alternative of two or three tent camping sites.

Future plans may include a third Caravana, Stefanopoulos said. Also, there is a giant mastodon skeleton, presently in storage, that should be on display, he said.

“It’s pretty big,” Stefanopoulos added.

The playground might be enlarged in the coming seasons, and perhaps an old-fashioned arcade added for retro amusement.

The community that surrounds Four Brothers remains important to the Stefanopoulos family as they offer substantial summer employment opportunity. Stefanopoulos said that a goal is to contract locally for business needs, such as musical entertainment and advertising. The drive-in also schedules occasion fundraisers to benefit local organizations, including the Amenia Fire Company and area schools.

lifestyle

Latest News

Sun all day, Rain all night. A short guide to happiness and saving money, and something to eat, too.

Sun all day, Rain all night. A short guide to happiness and saving money, and something to eat, too.
Pamela Osborne

If you’ve been thinking that you have a constitutional right to happiness, you would be wrong about that. All the Constitution says is that if you are alive and free (and that is apparently enough for many, or no one would be crossing our borders), you do also have a right to take a shot at finding happiness. The actual pursuit of that is up to you, though.

But how do you get there? On a less elevated platform than that provided by the founding fathers I read, years ago, an interview with Mary Kay Ash, the founder of Mary Kay Cosmetics. Her company, based on Avon and Tupperware models, was very successful. But to be happy, she offered,, you need three things: 1) someone to love; 2) work you enjoy; and 3) something to look forward to.

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes

Back in the state-stocked stomping ground

Back in the state-stocked stomping ground

The scene of innumerable frustrations over the years.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SOMEWHERE IN NORTHWEST CONNECTICUT — As I type Thursday morning, April 18 it is raining again. Thank God for that. I was worried about the crops.

Q: What crops?

Keep ReadingShow less

Tarts and Bread opening is now delayed

Tarts and Bread opening is now delayed

Area residents hoping to celebrate the Grand Opening of Tarts and Bread, a new bakery in Amenia, on Saturday, April 27, were disappointed to read that the opening has been postponed.

Leila Hawken

After months of preparation by owners of Tarts and Bread and anticipation by area residents eager to sample the pastries of the newest bakery in town, the Grand Opening planned for Saturday, April 27, has been postponed.

Last-minute problems with mechanicals had proven insurmountable. A handwritten door sign explained the cancellation.

Keep ReadingShow less
bakery

Trade Secrets returns to Lakeville May 18

Trade Secrets returns to Lakeville May 18
Anne Day

The renowned gardening event Trade Secrets is returning for its 24th edition on May 18 and 19, 2024. Trade Secrets is the primary fundraiser for Project SAGE, a non-profit domestic violence agency serving Northwest Connecticut and the surrounding communities in New York and Massachusetts.

On May 18, attendees will have the opportunity to explore six exceptional gardens curated to inspire both novice gardeners and seasoned enthusiasts alike. From Bunny Williams and John Rosselli’s stunning landscapes to the picturesque Millbrook gardens, discover a wealth of ideas and creativity to elevate your green space. Then, on May 19, Lime Rock Park in Lakeville will transform into a haven for plant lovers and garden aficionados. Explore over 40 vendors showcasing the finest garden antiques and rare plants, all while supporting Project SAGE’s mission to end domestic violence and abuse.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening