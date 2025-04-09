Janet Marlow’s pet sounds

Does your pet suffer from anxiety and stress? Musician, pet owner, and animal lover Janet Marlow may have sound solutions. With a background in classical music and a profound interest in the auditory world of animals, Marlow has dedicated her career to understanding how sound impacts emotional and physiological states in pets.

“I’ve always been deeply connected to music. It’s in my DNA as a fifth-generation musician. But it wasn’t until 1994, after moving from New York City to Connecticut, that I discovered how music could impact animals.” Marlow said, “I decided to live in Litchfield County because of the extraordinary beauty of nature that inspired so many compositions.” It was when Marlow adopted a black-and-white cat named Osborn that something remarkable happened. “Every time I played the guitar, Osborn would come to my side and relax. It was clear that the music was affecting him, and this sparked my curiosity,” she said. This sparked Marlow to start investigating how animals perceive sound and whether music could be used to improve their well-being.

Driven by these questions, Marlow began extensive research into animal hearing and their responses to sound. For three years, she immersed herself in veterinary medical literature and consulted with experts in animal hearing. By 1997, she had formulated the concept of species-specific music and learned that animals have different hearing ranges. Marlow then designed Pet Acoustics, music created specifically within the comfort ranges of dogs, cats, horses, and birds to promote calm and balanced behavior.

“The results were astonishing. I observed that by eliminating alert-triggering frequencies, animals became noticeably calmer,” Marlow said.

Marlow founded Pet Acoustics in 2009, which has since grown into a global leader in pet wellness for dogs, cats, horses, birds, rabbits and small animals. They have developed a range of products, including music compositions and speakers designed for pets. Today, Pet Acoustics has co-branding partnerships with Nestlé, Purina, Friskies, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Nationwide Pet Insurance.

“One of the biggest hurdles was convincing people that music could truly influence their pets’ well-being. Educating pet owners about the benefits of species-specific music took time and persistence. But through continuous research, product development, and dedication, we’ve built trust and established Pet Acoustics as a trailblazer in the field,” Marlow said.

Pet Acoustics offers a range of scientifically designed products aimed at enhancing pet wellness through sound. These include Bluetooth-enabled speakers, portable music devices, and species-specific soundtracks tailored to reduce stress and promote relaxation in dogs, cats, horses, and birds. Each product is developed using bioacoustic research to ensure compatibility with the unique auditory sensitivities of different animals.

Additionally, Pet Acoustics provides a specialized free pet hearing test, designed to assess an animal’s auditory range and responsiveness. This test ensures that soundscapes are optimally suited to each pet’s hearing profile, offering an effective and personalized approach to auditory wellness.

For more information, visit www.petacoustics.com

Connecticut approves merger of Northwell, Nuvance health systems

Sharon Hospital

Archive photo

Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy approved a merger between Northwell Health, a large New York-based health system, and Nuvance Health, which owns Danbury, Norwalk, Sharon and New Milford hospitals in Connecticut, as well as three hospitals in New York, according to a Tuesday announcement by the agency.

The two systems now have to complete the step of formally joining the entities together under the Northwell Health banner, a spokesperson for Nuvance Health said.

Out of the mouths of Ukrainian babes

To escape the cruelties of war, Katya finds solace in her imagination in “Sunflower Field”.

Krista A. Briggs

‘I can sum up the last year in three words: fear, love, hope,” said Oleksandr Hranyk, a Ukrainian school director in Kharkiv, in a February 2023 interview with the Associated Press. Fast forward to 2025, and not much has changed in his homeland. Even young children in Ukraine are echoing these same sentiments, as illustrated in two short films screened at The Moviehouse in Millerton on April 5, “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” and “Sunflower Field.”

“Sunflower Field,” an animated short from Ukrainian filmmaker Polina Buchak, begins with a young girl, Katya, who embroiders as her world becomes unstitched with the progression of the war. To cope, Katya retreats into a vivid fantasy world, shielding herself from the brutal realities surrounding her life, all while desperately wanting her family to remain intact as she awaits a phone call from her father, one that may never come.

William F. Buckley Jr.: a legacy rooted in Sharon

Provided

Sam Tanenhaus, when speaking about William F. Buckley, Jr., said he was drawn to the man by the size of his personality, generosity and great temperament. That observation was among the reasons that led Tanenhaus to spend nearly 20 years working on his book, “Buckley: The Life and Revolution That Changed America,” which is due out in June. Buckley and his family had deep roots in Sharon, living in the house called Great Elm on South Main Street, which was built in 1812 and bought by Buckley’s father in 1923.

The author will give a talk on “The Buckleys of Sharon” at the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 12, at 11 a.m. following the group’s annual meeting. The book has details on the family’s life in Sharon, which will, no doubt, be of interest to local residents.

