The Fountains at Millbrook host Valentine’s fundraiser

This Valentine’s Day, residents and associates at The Fountains at Millbrook celebrated love by giving back. From Feb. 1 to Feb. 14, they collected pet food, toys, blankets, and other supplies to support the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue. Their efforts resulted in a donation valued at approximately $300, which was delivered to the shelter on Feb. 15.

The Fountains is a unique retirement community that warmly welcomes pets, recognizing the joy and companionship they bring to residents. Unlike many senior living facilities with strict pet policies, The Fountains embraces animals as part of the community.





Joy Papa, a resident of The Fountains, with her dog, Pookie. Lisa Reickermann

Resident Joy Papa knows firsthand the deep connection between people and their pets. She spent Valentine’s Day with her chihuahua, Pookie. “Valentine’s Day is not just about having a boyfriend or husband,” said Papa. “It extends to family, friends, and, for me, my dog. Pookie is good company, keeps me on my toes, and brings me peace.”

Lucy Bonacquist, another resident, shares a similar bond with her 13-year-old dog Harvey. Harvey has become a beloved figure in the community, often joining residents for activities and providing encouragement during Bonacquist’s exercise class, “Limber Up with Lucy.”

“Harvey is essential to my well-being,” said Bonacquist. “He has more friends than I do here!”





Lucy Bonacquist, a resident of The Fountains, and her dog, Harvey. Lisa Reickermann

Fredlyn “Freddie” Doelling and her orange cat, Peaches, enjoy their daily companionship. “I just love Peaches; she’s great company and loves to talk to me,” Doelling said. Peaches has won over many residents, often joining in on visits for extra attention and playtime.

Lisa Rieckermann, community life director at The Fountains, highlighted the impact of pets on residents’ well-being. “Whether furry or feathered, the pets bring so much joy to our community on Valentine’s Day and throughout the year. We are excited to have a fundraiser that can bring animals a bit of the happiness they bring us.”

Through this fundraiser, The Fountains at Millbrook extended its love for animals beyond its own community, sharing kindness with pets in need. Their Valentine’s effort proves that love truly knows no bounds.