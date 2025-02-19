The Fountains at Millbrook host Valentine’s fundraiser

This Valentine’s Day, residents and associates at The Fountains at Millbrook celebrated love by giving back. From Feb. 1 to Feb. 14, they collected pet food, toys, blankets, and other supplies to support the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue. Their efforts resulted in a donation valued at approximately $300, which was delivered to the shelter on Feb. 15.

The Fountains is a unique retirement community that warmly welcomes pets, recognizing the joy and companionship they bring to residents. Unlike many senior living facilities with strict pet policies, The Fountains embraces animals as part of the community.


Resident Joy Papa knows firsthand the deep connection between people and their pets. She spent Valentine’s Day with her chihuahua, Pookie. “Valentine’s Day is not just about having a boyfriend or husband,” said Papa. “It extends to family, friends, and, for me, my dog. Pookie is good company, keeps me on my toes, and brings me peace.”

Lucy Bonacquist, another resident, shares a similar bond with her 13-year-old dog Harvey. Harvey has become a beloved figure in the community, often joining residents for activities and providing encouragement during Bonacquist’s exercise class, “Limber Up with Lucy.”

“Harvey is essential to my well-being,” said Bonacquist. “He has more friends than I do here!”


Fredlyn “Freddie” Doelling and her orange cat, Peaches, enjoy their daily companionship. “I just love Peaches; she’s great company and loves to talk to me,” Doelling said. Peaches has won over many residents, often joining in on visits for extra attention and playtime.

Lisa Rieckermann, community life director at The Fountains, highlighted the impact of pets on residents’ well-being. “Whether furry or feathered, the pets bring so much joy to our community on Valentine’s Day and throughout the year. We are excited to have a fundraiser that can bring animals a bit of the happiness they bring us.”

Through this fundraiser, The Fountains at Millbrook extended its love for animals beyond its own community, sharing kindness with pets in need. Their Valentine’s effort proves that love truly knows no bounds.

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

The Law

Cartoon by Peter Steiner
Norman Reich

SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.

Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.

Keep ReadingShow less
